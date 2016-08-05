Volkswagen gears up for bond market return

* Automaker seen as possible September rush front-runner

* ECB's CSPP drives issuer's debt tighter

* Documentation the biggest hurdle to market return

By Abhinav Ramnarayan

LONDON, Aug 5 (IFR) - Volkswagen could bring its first public unsecured deal to market as early as the end of August, according to four bankers who cover corporate bonds, the company's first such transaction since the emissions scandal in September 2015.

The timing would allow the German automaker to get ahead of the traditional September issuance rush - which is expected to be especially intense this year - if it gets its documentation ready in time, the bankers said.

Volkswagen has been one of the most eagerly awaited transactions in 2016 and some had thought it would come in May but the issuer has so far not dared to brave the market.

"Volkswagen has steadily retraced its losses in bond markets, and yet it is still offering a bit of spread compared to other similar rated names," said one syndicate official covering European corporate bonds.

Volkswagen's 2.625% January 2024 notes were bid at a 0.83% yield and a 82.3bp swaps spread, much improved from the 2.27% yield and swaps plus 155bp at the start of the year.

Yet, it offers a decent chunk over country peer Daimler's 1.40% January 2024 notes, which were bid at a yield of 0.27% and swap spread of plus 25bp on Friday morning, according to Tradeweb.

Volkswagen's bond curve has been helped by the European Central Bank buying its bonds as part of the bank's corporate sector purchase programme.

Any transaction will likely be sizeable given that the automaker needs to start repaying a 20bn bridge loan it raised from 13 banks to help it shoulder the costs of its emissions scandal.

The issuer also needs to make up lost ground.

Its last deal was a 750m five-year deal printed via Volkswagen Leasing in August last year. Overall, the automaker raised 5.25bn in euros alone in 2015 via its various entities.

Furthermore, its access to the US dollar market could be curtailed for some time as the company's lawyers need to be in a position to sign off a Rule 10b-5 disclosure letter for a dollar bond's offering documents, for fear that there may be more revelations from the emissions scandal, bankers said.

GEARING UP

Documentation will also be key to any European market return as the issuer needs to be able to answer investor questions on the fallout of the diesel emissions scandal.

"They have indicated that they are looking to come back and the market is absolutely there," said another syndicate official covering corporate bond markets.

"It is a question of the documentation now - they will have to have a comprehensive set of risk factors and an indication of how much they have to pay to the US government in fines," he said.

Last year the automaker admitted to cheating US diesel emissions tests and falsifying carbon dioxide emissions.

Analysts expect it will have to pay out tens of billions of euros to cover fines, lawsuits and vehicle refits.

In October and November 2015, all three of the main ratings agencies downgraded Volkswagen: Moody's to A3, S&P to BBB+ and Fitch to BBB+. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, Additional reporting by Tom Porter, Editing by Helene Durand and Ian Edmondson.)