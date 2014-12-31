UPDATE 1-TRLPC-EMEA lending of $1.2 trn highest since financial crisis

* Loan volumes 25 pct up on 2013 total

By Alasdair Reilly and Claire Ruckin

LONDON, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Syndicated lending in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) reached $1.2 trillion in 2014, the highest annual total since 2007 and 25 percent up from $930 billion in 2013, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

Lending activity was buoyed by the return of acquisition financing and record refinancing.

M&A loan volume of $211.2 billion was more than double the $100.2 billion raised in 2013, as confidence grew among borrowers to make debt financed acquisitions, while strong bond and equity markets gave lenders the comfort of quick repayments through the capital markets.

“The emergence of M&A was healthy and had been a long time coming. There was fresh blood brought to the market with new deals,” a loan syndicate head said.

A 12.5 billion euro ($15.17 billion) loan backing German auto supplier ZF Friedrichshafen’s acquisition of US rival TRW Automotive was the largest loan of the year. The underwritten financing closed oversubscribed in October, underlining the market appetite for drawn term debt.

In line with other large M&A transactions, the loan included a sizeable $9.3 billion-equivalent bridge loan.

German drugs and chemicals firms Merck KGaA and Bayer also tapped the market in 2014 for jumbo acquisition loans.

Merck backed its acquisition of Sigma-Aldrich in the US with an underwritten $15.6 billion financing that included an $11.6 billion bridge loan and closed in October.

Meanwhile, Bayer agreed a $14.2 billion loan in June, backing its acquisition of US-based Merck & Co’s consumer care business. The financing comprised a $12.2 billion bridge loan and a $2 billion medium-term facility.

In September, British cigarette maker Imperial Tobacco closed $13.1 billion of loans for its acquisition of brands and assets from Reynolds American and for refinancing. The deal included a $4.1 billion bridge loan.

RECORD REFINANCING

The main driver of activity in 2014 remained refinancing, which made up 68 percent of total loan volume.

Refinancing reached $798.3 billion in 2014, the highest on record as many of Europe’s largest borrowers returned to the market to refinance or amend and extend existing facilities. High levels of market liquidity and competition between banks saw many borrowers return early to refinance existing deals well ahead of their scheduled maturities on better terms.

With banks aggressively bidding to win mandates, loan pricing remained under pressure. Average margins for single-A rated companies fell to 20bp by the end of the year, while average triple-B margins remained at 50bp.

“The refinancings we’ve seen this year are all tightly priced, pure relationship plays with very high hit rates,” a senior banker said.

Diversified natural resource company Glencore tapped the market in June for a $15.3 billion refinancing as it continued its trajectory away from a pure trade and commodity player, achieving cheaper pricing than on the $17.3 billion facility it arranged in 2013.

Nestle also returned to the market in 2014, closing an increased 6 billion euro refinancing of its one-year facility from 2013 and extending its 5 billion euro, five-year facility by another year.

Other sizeable refinancings were seen for Vitol, Shell , Volkswagen and GDF Suez.

With the main wave of refinancing over, banks will now be focussed on increased levels of M&A and other non-core market segments like trade finance and infrastructure financing.

Loan volume in Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEEMEA) fell 23.5 percent to $145.5 billion in 2014 from $190.4 billion in 2013, driven by the collapse of the Russia loan market as a result of Western sanctions imposed over Moscow’s role in Ukraine’s crisis and plunging oil prices.

Lending to Russian borrowers -- traditionally the largest market in the CEEMEA loan market -- hit a ten-year low of $12.3 billion in 2014, 74 percent down from $47.2 billion raised in 2013.

LEVERAGED M&A PICKUP

M&A also fuelled an increase in activity in Europe’s leveraged loan market, which rose 4.9 percent to $200.8 billion in 2014 year-on-year, the highest volume since the financial crisis.

Some $61 billion were acquisition-related, making up 30.3 percent of leveraged loan volume, up from 23 percent in 2013 and 17.9 percent in 2012, according to the data. Of all leveraged M&A volume, just under half (44.2 percent) was for corporate leveraged borrowers rather than sponsors, compared to 34.6 percent in 2013.

After ZF Friedrichshafen, the second largest European leveraged loan of 2014 was a 6.8 billion euro loan for DE Master Blenders, which refinanced debt and helped fund a merger of its coffee business with that of Mondelez into a combined company called Jacobs Douwe Egberts. The euro loan formed part of a wider 7.6 billion euro-equivalent financing.

A 2.85 billion euro loan, which included 1.9 billion euros of term loans, backing French telecoms operator Numericable’s acquisition of rival firm SFR, was Europe’s largest-ever covenant-lite leveraged loan. The loan formed part of a wider 4.7 billion euro-equivalent dual-denominated leveraged loan for the company, which in turn formed part of a wider $21.9 billion loan and bond financing.

“M&A has come back. 2015 will be another record year again as more M&A activity is expected next year,” a lawyer said.

BNP Paribas once again topped the EMEA syndicated loan bookrunner league table, with a $55 billion share of the market from 249 deals. Deutsche Bank was a close second, with $54.6 billion and 151 deals, while Citigroup was third, with $40.2 billion and 113 deals. ($1 = 0.8243 euros) (Additional reporting by Sandrine Bradley; Editing by Christopher Mangham)