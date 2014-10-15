FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trafigura seeks to oust EMED board in fight over Rio Tinto mine
#Switzerland Market Report
October 15, 2014 / 7:35 AM / 3 years ago

Trafigura seeks to oust EMED board in fight over Rio Tinto mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Commodities trader Trafigura, the top shareholder in London-listed EMED Mining, is seeking investor support for a bid to oust all of the firm’s board directors but one, the latest twist in a battle over Spain’s Rio Tinto copper mine.

The trader in raw materials and a rival investor in Spanish mining said on Wednesday it had asked the board of EMED to convene a shareholder meeting to “bring about much-needed change”.

Trafigura has a stake of just over 18 percent in EMED, but it will need a majority of shareholders to support its plan for it to go through.

A spokesman for EMED Mining was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting By Clara Ferreira-Marques; editing by Susan Thomsa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
