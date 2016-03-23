FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Emerald Oil files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
Hurricane Harvey
How fair is our food?
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
March 23, 2016 / 3:15 AM / a year ago

Emerald Oil files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Emerald Oil Inc filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Tuesday, a month after the oil explorer and producer warned that it could go bankrupt as it remained in default with creditors.

The Denver, Colorado-based company joins a string of energy-related firms to seek court protection from creditors after oil prices plummeted since mid-2014. (1.usa.gov/1VCvE3S)

Emerald listed assets in the range of $10 million to $50 million, and liabilities of between $100 million and $500 million.

The case is in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, Case No: 16-10704. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

