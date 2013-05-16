FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sun Capital looking to sell Emerald chemicals business -sources
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 16, 2013 / 10:10 PM / 4 years ago

Sun Capital looking to sell Emerald chemicals business -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 16 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Sun Capital Partners is exploring the sale of Emerald Performance Materials, a specialty chemicals company that could be worth more than $700 million, according to four sources familiar with the matter.

Sun Capital, which created Emerald in 2006 out of businesses it bought from Lubrizol, has hired investment bank Lazard Ltd to advise on the process.

The company is likely to attract interest from other private equity firms, the sources said.

Emerald’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization were over $100 million, three of the sources said, and the business could be worth at least 7 times EBITDA.

The company makes specialty chemicals that are used in food flavorings and fragrances as well as industrial applications.

Sun Capital, Emerald and Lazard could not be immediately reached for comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.