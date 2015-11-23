FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FDA approves Emergent Biosolution's anthrax vaccine
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 23, 2015 / 10:51 PM / 2 years ago

FDA approves Emergent Biosolution's anthrax vaccine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Emergent BioSolutions Inc’s anthrax vaccine to prevent suspected or confirmed exposure to the bacterium that causes the disease.

The FDA approved the drug, BioThrax, for use in patients who are between 18-65 years of age, in conjunction with recommended antibiotic treatment. (1.usa.gov/1OcqiJE)

BioThrax was first approved by the FDA in 1970 for the prevention of anthrax disease in persons, who are at high risk of exposure. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.