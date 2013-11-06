Turkish lira, Russian rouble bonds to join Barclays Global Index

LONDON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Russian and Turkish government bonds in rouble and lira will join a global debt index run by Barclays from next March, potentially generating investment flows of $2-$3 billion for each market, the bank said.

Bonds from 70 countries, denominated in 22 currencies, are currently included in the Barclays Global Aggregate Index.

Barclays said late on Tuesday that Turkish and Russian bonds would officially enter the index on March 31 with a weighting of 0.14 percent and 0.17 percent respectively.

“The weights are optically modest, but the amount tracking the index is sizeable. We estimate potential tracking flows of $2.5-3.0 billion to Russia and $2.0-2.2 billion to Turkey,” Barclays said in a note.

“There should be a positive sentiment effect from index inclusion for both local markets, as the inclusion is not a mechanical process but relies also on the input of investors.”

Barclays does not disclose how much investor cash is benchmarked against its indices.

The Global Aggregate Index may contain hard currency debt or bonds in emerging currencies but to qualify for inclusion, a credit must have an investment-grade rating and a freely traded, convertible currency. There must also be a liquid forward market that allows investors to hedge their currency exposure.

Barclays said Russian hard currency bonds have been in the index since 2008, while Turkish dollar and euro-denominated government bonds joined in June 2013 following the sovereign’s promotion to investment grade.

Inclusion of lira and rouble bonds will bring the emerging markets component of the index to 5.6 percent, Barclays said, contrasting this with 1999 when emerging markets accounted for just 0.38 percent.

“This is further evidence of the increasing trend of EM issuance becoming eligible for the mainstream benchmark fixed income indices,” the bank said. (Reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Catherine Evans)