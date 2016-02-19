BlackRock upbeat on emerging currency debt for first time in 3 years

LONDON, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The world’s biggest asset manager, BlackRock, has gone overweight emerging local currency bonds within its emerging market debt strategies for the first time in three years, predicting double-digit returns this year from the sector.

“This is the first time we are positive on EM local currency debt in three years,” Sergio Trigo Paz, BlackRock’s head of emerging debt told Reuters on Friday.

“We are expecting double-digit total returns in dollar terms in a year where most assets might deliver negative ones.”

Trigo Paz had favoured hard currency debt since 2013, the year the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled it would cut back on bond-buying, setting the dollar on an appreciation path against almost every other currency. The Fed raised interest rates last December.

EM local debt lost 11 percent in dollars last year, but has outperformed most asset classes in 2016, with gains of over 3 percent on the GBI-EM index.

But Trigo Paz predicted at least a partial retracement of the dollar’s 25 percent appreciation in the past three years.

Among central banks, while Europe and Japan are easing policy, the Fed is no longer expected to raise rates sharply.

“So at least there is some stabilisation or a pause in the monetary policy divergence and this is the first headwind that has been neutralised,” he said.

As for the second headwind, weak oil prices, he said oil exporters - members of the OPEC producers’ group as well as non-OPEC Russia - had demonstrated their keenness to prevent further price slides. Producers agreed this week to freeze output.

“If you talk of a one-third (dollar) retracement, we talk of 7 percent. So in EM local debt you get to clip your coupon of 7 percent, plus another 7 pct on EM currencies if you get a dollar depreciation of 7 percent across the board,” Trigo Paz said.

Asset selection can provide extra returns on top, he added.

He favours the debt of countries rebalancing their current accounts such as Indonesia, Malaysia, Brazil and Chile, as well as those able to cut interest rates. Most of the latter group are in Asia. (Reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)