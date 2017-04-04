FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Emerging Q1 global bond issuance at record $181 bln -JPM data
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 4, 2017 / 8:09 AM / 5 months ago

Emerging Q1 global bond issuance at record $181 bln -JPM data

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 4 (Reuters) - Emerging market borrowers raised a record $181 billion in global bond markets during the first quarter of 2017, with both corporate and sovereign tallies surpassing previous highs, data from JPMorgan showed.

The bank, which runs the most widely used emerging debt indexes, said in a note sent late on Monday that sovereign year-to-date issuance stood at $61.5 billion, over $16 billion more than at this time of the year in the past.

Emerging market companies raised $119.1 billion, surpassing the previous high of $109.6 billion set in the first quarter of 2013, JPM said. The $51 billion sold in March was more than twice the $21.8 billion from a year back, and well above the average March supply of $28.4 billion.

The numbers testify to the global fundraising rush before the U.S. Federal Reserve kicked off interest rate rises, precipitating a rise in U.S. Treasury yields.

In a report released on Monday, the Institute for International Finance found that outstanding emerging market debt had seen a "spectacular rise" to $55 trillion in 2016, equal to 215 percent of the GDP of developing nations, which was mostly by non-financial corporate debt.

JPM said appetite for emerging new debt was being supported by abundant cash flows to bondholders in the form of coupon payments and maturities that it estimated at $26.5 billion so far this year for sovereigns and $72 billion for corporates.

Emerging debt funds are also receiving inflows from investors, having just taken new money for nine weeks in a row.

JPM forecasts sovereign bond issuance at $137 billion in 2017 and corporate sales at $315 billion but added that the current issuance rate would pose "upside risk" to the forecasts, at least on the corporate front. (Reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Tom Heneghan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.