Russia not in position to help with Greek debt crisis - VTB CEO
July 8, 2015 / 10:16 AM / 2 years ago

Russia not in position to help with Greek debt crisis - VTB CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UFA, Russia, July 8 (Reuters) - Russia is not in a position to help solve the Greek debt crisis, but the European Union should resolve it on its on, Andrei Kostin, chief executive officer at Russia’s second largest bank VTB, said on Wednesday.

“This is Europe’s problem,” Kostin said on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Russia’s city of Ufa. “Europe has created it and it should resolve it on its own. I do not think that Russia is in a position to help.” (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; writing by Lidia Kelly; editing by Polina Devitt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
