Moscow wants rules eased on Chinese banks buying Russian bonds
July 8, 2015 / 1:26 PM / 2 years ago

Moscow wants rules eased on Chinese banks buying Russian bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UFA, Russia, July 8 (Reuters) - Russia’s Finance Ministry favours easing restrictions on Chinese banks investing in Russian bonds, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters before a summit of the BRICS emerging economies in the Russian city of Ufa, he also said there were risks for Russia from the slump on the Chinese stock market but the impact had so far been limited.

Siluanov also said that if there were significant volatility in global oil prices, Russia’s central bank had enough tools and reserves to help the rouble.

Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly, Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
