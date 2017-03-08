Cameroon 2025 dollar bond jumps on IMF loan discussions

LONDON, March 8 (Reuters) - Cameroon's dollar bond maturing in 2025 jumped 1.7 cents on Wednesday after the West African country said it could sign up to a two-year programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The IMF said a two-year programme was under discussion while Cameroon's economy minister Louis Paul Motaze said the 2017-2019 programme would focus on stabilizing national finances and boosting infrastructure projects.

The $750 million bond traded at a record high price of 114 cents, according to Tradeweb data. (Reporting by Sujata Rao)