FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Cameroon 2025 dollar bond jumps on IMF loan discussions
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
March 8, 2017 / 12:48 PM / 5 months ago

Cameroon 2025 dollar bond jumps on IMF loan discussions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 8 (Reuters) - Cameroon's dollar bond maturing in 2025 jumped 1.7 cents on Wednesday after the West African country said it could sign up to a two-year programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The IMF said a two-year programme was under discussion while Cameroon's economy minister Louis Paul Motaze said the 2017-2019 programme would focus on stabilizing national finances and boosting infrastructure projects.

The $750 million bond traded at a record high price of 114 cents, according to Tradeweb data. (Reporting by Sujata Rao)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.