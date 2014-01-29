FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey, South Africa debt insurance costs rise
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 29, 2014 / 2:05 PM / 4 years ago

Turkey, South Africa debt insurance costs rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Turkey and South Africa’s debt insurance costs rose on Wednesday as rate hikes failed to boost confidence in these countries’ financial markets.

Turkey’s five-year credit default swaps rose 6 basis points from Tuesday’s close to 257 bps, according to Markit, reversing an earlier drop made on hefty overnight rate rises.

The yield on Turkey’s $2.5 billion bond launched last week rose to 5.929 percent, above launch levels of 5.85 percent.

South Africa’s 5-year CDS rose 10 bps to five-month highs of 231 bps after the central bank announced a 50 basis point rate hike.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.