S. Africa CDS at multi-yr highs, Russia, Turkey CDS also rise
January 18, 2016 / 11:33 AM / 2 years ago

S. Africa CDS at multi-yr highs, Russia, Turkey CDS also rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The cost of insuring exposure to South African debt ballooned out to its widest point in almost seven years on Monday as key commodities came under selling pressure and concerns about global economic growth rose.

Data from Markit showed that five-year credit default swaps (CDS) for South Africa rose to 380 basis points (bps) on Monday, the highest since March 2009, and up 3 bps from Friday’s close.

Russian five-year CDS rose 3 bps to 396 bps, the highest level since August 2015, and Turkish five-year CDS rose 2 bps to 314 bps, the highest level since October 2015.

Oil prices slumped to their lowest level since 2003 early on Monday as the market braced for additional Iranian exports after the lifting of sanctions over the weekend.

Other commodity markets also sold off, with platinum falling to a seven-year low, hurt by fears over global growth. (Reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

