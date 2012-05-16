FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Emerging market CDS trade down 23 pct in Q1-EMTA
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Breakingviews
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 16, 2012 / 8:10 PM / in 5 years

Emerging market CDS trade down 23 pct in Q1-EMTA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 16 (Reuters) - Emerging market credit default swap trading volumes in the first quarter fell 23 percent compared with the same period a year ago, as Greece’s credit restructuring and anticipated regulatory changes weighed, a new survey showed on Wednesday.

Trading volumes for emerging market CDS dropped to $235 billion in the three months ended March 31 from $306 billion in the first quarter of 2011, EMTA, the trade association for the emerging markets debt trading and investment industry.

CDS are used by investors to help protect fixed-income investments from defaults or restructurings.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.