Emerging market CDS trade slumps 9 pct in 2nd qtr -EMTA

NEW YORK, July 23 (Reuters) - Emerging market credit default swap trading volumes fell 9 percent in the second quarter compared with the year-ago period, crimped by increasing worries about the slowing global economy and the euro zone debt crisis.

EMTA, the association for emerging market traders, on Monday said credit default swap trading volumes fell to $218 billion from $240 billion in the second quarter of 2011.

Volumes were off 7 percent from $235 billion in the first quarter of this year, the data showed.

“Given the increase of market angst following evidence of China’s slowdown during 2Q12, not to mention the resurgence of euro-zone jitters and a 45 percent quarter-on-quarter decline in EM bond issuance, it was not surprising that CDS volumes were down,” said H. David Spegel, global head of emerging markets strategy for ING Wholesale Banking, in a statement from EMTA.

Credit default swaps are used by investors to help protect fixed-income investments from defaults or restructurings.

The second quarter proved a difficult one for investors, with stocks slipping around the world and the euro hitting about a two-year low on fears the euro zone debt crisis could see ever-larger economies asking for help.

Even China showed it wasn’t immune to a turbulent global environment. The growth rate in Asia’s biggest economy slowed for a sixth successive quarter to its slackest pace in more than three years.

BIGGEST VOLUMES

According to the EMTA data, CDS trading on Brazil’s sovereign debt was the largest at $35 billion, with $32 billion in Russian CDS, and $29 billion in Turkish CDS.

In the corporate sector, out of nine CDS contracts that were reported, those on Russian state-controlled energy giant Gazprom were the most traded with $6 billon in volume. Mexican state oil monopoly Pemex saw $2 billion.

EMTA collected data for the survey from 13 major international banks and broker-dealers on emerging market CDS contracts. Participants were asked to report their CDS volumes on 19 emerging markets countries and nine EM corporate issuers.

The survey is based on notional value of CDS trades and includes rollovers, but not netting trades or internal transfers.