Up to $430 bln in yuan bonds may join EM index in future-JPMorgan

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Up to $430 billion of yuan bonds could join JPMorgan’s widely used emerging currency debt index once some key regulatory hurdles are scrapped, giving China a 10 percent weight in the benchmark, the bank said.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) on Wednesday said more foreign institutions would be allowed to invest in domestic interbank bond markets, while other entities, including pension funds and charities, would also be allowed in once they are approved by the PBOC (www.pbc.gov.cn/).

Easier access for a broader set of foreign investors brings the world’s third-largest bond market a step closer to meeting entry criteria for emerging debt indexes.

But JPMorgan, which runs the most widely used indexes of emerging debt, said Beijing’s stipulation of a minimum three-month holding period for investors and monthly withdrawal limits after that were stumbling blocks for China’s inclusion in JPM’s GBI-EM index of government bonds denominated in emerging currencies

Once these restrictions are removed, China can join the GBI-EM with a 10 percent weight, the maximum allowed for any one country JPM said in a note received on Thursday.

“There is an estimated $180 billion in (assets under management) tracking the GBI-EM Global Diversified. We estimate the total debt stock of yuan-denominated government bonds is close to $1.5 trillion, of which around $430 billion would be index eligible,” JPM said.

Membership of global indexes that contain both developed and emerging debt is still some way off for China, the bank noted. That is because benchmarks such as JPMorgan’s Global Investment Grade Aggregate have more stringent criteria than EM indexes, requiring members to be completely accessible to foreigners without any capital controls or barriers to entry.

China’s inclusion in the GBI-EM will raise Asia’s weight in the index to 35.4 percent from the current 29.4 percent, though countries such as Thailand and Indonesia could be cut by 1.8 percent and 0.9 percent respectively.

Other notable reductions will be in Hungary and Turkey, whose weight could fall by 1.0 to 1.4 percent, JPM added.