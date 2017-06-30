(adds data on equity markets, details, updates lead)
LONDON, June 30 An improving economic backdrop
and yield-hungry investors helped lift hard-currency debt sales
by emerging market governments and firms in the first six months
of 2017, with fundraising on equity markets also getting a
boost.
Bond sales from corporate and sovereign issuers across
developing nations have risen to just over $355 billion in the
first six months of 2017 -- the strongest half-year performance
in at least 10 years, according to Thomson Reuters data.
All global regions saw an increase in both the volume and
amount of deals, the data showed, with issuers in the
Asia-Pacific region making up nearly 50 percent of all debt
sales.
"It's an alliance of convenience," said Michael Power, a
strategist at Investec Asset Management. "Emerging markets want
to borrow and on the other side are people who want the yield."
Fund managers, faced with low interest rates across much of
the developed world, have been ploughing money into emerging
markets for months, at levels similar to those seen during the
so-called commodity super cycle.
Yet the prospect of policymakers in the developed world
hiking interest rates or withdrawing stimulus has also prompted
issuance, said Patrick Esteruelas at Emso Asset Management.
"It makes sense to lock in long-term funding at favourable
rates," said Esteruelas, adding the threat from U.S. President
Donald Trump's reflationary policies had contributed to the mix.
"If all those policies had actually materialised, emerging
markets would have been on a different planet, so there was a
lot of front loading before the new Trump term got going."
Issuance from emerging market governments, which account for
around a third of debt sales, is expected to continue at a fast
pace, said JPMorgan in its emerging market outlook sent to
clients earlier in the month.
A number of governments joined the latest issuance wave.
Egypt sold $3 billion in May -- twice as much as expected --
following a five-year hiatus after the Arab Spring uprising.
Argentina surprised markets with a 100-year issue in June, of
which it sold $2.75 billion just over a year after emerging from
its latest default.
JPMorgan, which runs the most widely used emerging debt
indexes, expects total sovereign debt issuance from developing
countries to amount to $143 billion in 2017, compared to just
under $130 billion last year.
It estimated corporate debt issuance across emerging markets
would amount to $380 billion in 2017, with just over $208
billion already issued by early June.
Equity markets painted a similar picture. The first six
months of the year saw 405 companies listing on stock exchanges
across emerging markets - the highest number of initial public
offerings (IPOs) in at least 10 years, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
In volume terms, this raised nearly $30 billion, almost
double the amount raised in the first half of last year but
short of the nearly $40 billion brought in in the second half of
2016.
The Asia-Pacific region accounted for nearly $25 billion of
IPO volume across 375 stock market debuts - the highest number
of listings in at least 10 years.
The total amount of funds raised on equity markets,
including rights issues, stood at $87.5 billion since the start
of the year, the data showed.
Emerging equities have had a stellar start to the year, with
the MSCI emerging benchmark up nearly 18 percent since
the start of the year. reut.rs/2ne9sjH
(Reporting by Karin Strohecker and Sujata Rao Editing by Jeremy
Gaunt)