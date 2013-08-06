Banks' shrinking trade desks hit emerging debt volatility, fund says

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Trade in emerging debt, particularly corporate debt, is being hampered during times of stress by bank regulation that has cut the number of market counterparties, sapping liquidity, a senior fund manager says.

John Morton, head of emerging debt at BNP Paribas Investment Partners, said banks’ shrinking proprietary trading desks were struggling to cope with the needs of an expanding asset management industry.

“The selloff in May and June was exacerbated by the fact that large banks do not have proprietary trading desks any more,” Morton told Reuters, referring to banks’ practice of trading securities with their own money.

Many investment banks have reduced prop desks or shut them entirely to comply with the Dodd-Frank and Volcker rules on overhauling banks’ risk taking. One side-effect may have been to crimp brokers’ risk absorption capacity.

Fears have also arisen that regulators’ recent decision to focus on leverage ratios will further hobble banks’ trading businesses.

Some investors say the changes to trading patterns just reflect a return to normality after years of extra liquidity provided by Western central banks. But Morton said the marked sell-off in emerging debt during the latest rout is also a result of many funds joining the sector in recent years.

“Now the buy-side is much bigger. Then you have to add to that all the regulations on the banks which means that even if they want to (take on these bonds) they can‘t,” Morton said.

That has especially been the case in the emerging corporate bond market, which is valued at over $1 trillion and now surpasses the U.S. junk bond market in size.

“For a while the (sell-side) just didn’t want (emerging dollar) corporate bonds,” Morton said, speaking of the bond sell-off triggered in early May by the suggestion that U.S. money printing could soon be reduced.

”At one time, the spread between bid-ask became as big as $10 when usually it is more than $1. So clearly volatility has been reintroduced.

“We always got the prices we wanted but sometimes it would consume a big part of our traders’ day,” he added. (Reporting by Sujata Rao Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)