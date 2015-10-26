REFILE-Emerging market euro bonds look for a boost from ECB's new stimulus

(Refiles to fix typographical errors in paragraphs 12, 13)

By Marc Jones

LONDON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - With the European Central Bank’s inclination to expand its stimulus efforts now out in the open, emerging market investors are betting the year will end as it began, with strong performances by euro-denominated debt.

The ECB met in Malta on Thursday and sent the strongest signal yet that it will add to current stimulus scheme, a 1 trillion-euro ($1.13 trillion) government bond-buying programme.

The prospect of more cheap money drives down the returns on bonds and increases the prices of shares that conservative investors tend to buy, making their emerging market equivalents look like better value.

The ECB stimulus also comes in euros, so its impact outside the euro zone is usually bigger for assets that are denominated in the currency than in, say, the dollar.

“Judging by these historical performance patterns, the conditions now seem aligned for a period of renewed out performance of euro spreads,” said Andrea Kobe at Barclays> He recommends the euro bonds of countries like Romania, Croatia, Morocco, Indonesia and South Africa.

Reuters data show that emerging market governments and companies now have 280 billion of euro debt in total and have borrowed almost 45 billion euros between them so far this year. Those bonds have performed better - spreads have tightened faster - than dollar debt only twice this year.

The first time came after Mario Draghi and his colleagues confirmed in January they would launch quantitative easing . The second was during the emerging market rout of July and August.

Euro debt ownership tends to be more concentrated and therefore prices are often “stickier” than dollar debt during sell-offs, Kobe said.

The appeal of merging market euro bonds remains clear. European fund managers whose preference is euro assets face frustratingly low returns. German Bund offer next to nothing and yields in peripheral Europe have collapsed - Spanish and Italian debt now yields less than U.S. bonds.

So the 2.6 percent the latest Romanian 10-year euro bond offers look stellar in comparison, particularly if core euro zone yields continue to fall.

NO FREE FOR ALL

Past ECB moves have also been felt outside the euro zone. When it first flooded markets with its ultra-cheap LTRO funding in late 2011 and early 2012, central and eastern European stocks climbed 25 percent, more than many euro zone equity markets

Subsequent LTROs had less impact, though, and it’s not clear any new stimulus will have much, either. Hungarian and Polish euro bonds already attract core euro zone investors and trade at a significant premium to equivalent dollar-denominated bonds.

As a result, Regis Chatellier, the director of EM sovereign credit strategy at Societe Generale, thinks there will be only limited room for yields to move on this round of ECB QE.

“Spreads are already super tight and the reality is that this (ECB) force has already been in play in the markets for quite a while.”

But another factor still makes them appealing, he said. The euro is now at historical lows, and it should eventually strengthen. Funds that operate in dollars should see additional net profits.

“Based on our analysis, euro bonds are still cheap when you factor in your currency risk. Looking at the forward market, the view is effectively that the euro appreciates against the dollar.” ($1 = 0.8843 euros) (Reporting by Marc Jones, editing by Larry King)