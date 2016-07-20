Emerging markets see strongest week of inflows since 2013 - IIF

NEW YORK, July 20 (Reuters) - Portfolio inflows to emerging market assets rose to the highest level in nearly three years last week, according to a recent survey, which attributed the move to investor expectations for easing measures from some major central banks.

The anticipation of additional monetary stimulus that followed Britain's surprise vote to exit the European Union in late June whet risk appetite and boosted the attraction of emerging market equity and fixed-income assets, the Institute of International Finance said on Wednesday.

Emerging market assets are considered more risky than those in developed markets like the United States or Japan and generally offer higher yields to compensate investors.

The IIF said its seven-day moving average for portfolio inflows to emerging market assets rose to its highest since September 2013.

Emerging market equities were especially favored. Non-resident portfolio inflows into the seven markets the organization tracks reached more than $12 billion total since the so-called Brexit vote, with $8.2 billion of that moving into equities.

The financial industry association said it sees no end in sight for the trend, but issued a word of caution to investors.

"Going forward, we expect flows to EMs to continue to recover in a post-Brexit world, helped by gradual cyclical improvement and continued easy G3 monetary policies," IIF said in the report. "Nonetheless, there are significant downside risks, including the possibility of faster than expected Fed tightening and renewed investor concerns about China."

A pushback of expectations for monetary tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve has been a main catalyst for the trend, IIF added, noting that flows into emerging market assets have in recent weeks received a boost from a sharp downward shift in the expected path of short-term U.S. interest rates.

The shock of Britain's vote has led other central banks, including the Bank of England, European Central Bank and Bank of Japan, to consider additional easing measures. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)