Emerging market capital inflows at $25.5 bln in April - IIF

LONDON, April 28 (Reuters) - Emerging markets have received $25.5 billion in portfolio investments this month, with bonds accounting for the lion’s share of the money, although flows were below the 21-month high hit in March, an industry body said on Thursday.

The Institute of International Finance (IIF), one of the most authoritative trackers of investment flows to and from emerging markets, said in a note that emerging debt markets received $20.5 billion in April, while equities took the rest.

Inflows in March were $37.1 billion, the first positive month after eight months of losses.

All four emerging regions registered inflows in April, with Latin America attracting $12 billion, followed by emerging Asia with $11.2 billion, the IIF said, citing growing interest in Brazil where the possible impeachment of leftwing President Dilma Rousseff could make way for a more reformist government.

Emerging markets have enjoyed a strong recovery since mid-January, with MSCI’s main emerging equity index up 22 percent since then. Emerging local bonds have returned around 12 percent so far this year in dollar terms while hard currency emerging debt is up 6 percent.

But the IIF saw the gains as fragile, as they follow the U.S. Federal Reserve backpedalling on aggressive interest rate rises, in turn spurring a commodity rally. Growth across the developing world remains sluggish, the group noted.

It also linked this year’s gains to an unprecedented eight-month long stretch of investor flight from emerging markets that resulted in $80 billion in capital outflows.

“Caution should be used in the months ahead, as there are numerous economic and political catalysts that could have an adverse impact on portfolio flows to EMs and other risk assets-with one of the largest risks being a more hawkish Fed than what is currently priced into the markets,” the IIF said. (Reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Hugh Lawson)