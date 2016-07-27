FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Emerging market foreign capital flows rise to $25 bln in July-IIF
July 27, 2016 / 9:35 AM / a year ago

Emerging market foreign capital flows rise to $25 bln in July-IIF

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - Emerging markets portfolio inflows rose to almost $25 billion in July from $13.3 billion in June, the Institute of International Finance said on Wednesday, citing the search by investors for higher yields after Britain voted to leave the European Union.

Equity inflows were the dominant driver, estimated at some $14.6 billion, the IIF said. Debt flows totalled around $10.2 billion.

Regionally, emerging Asia attracted the lion's share of the flows, with $19.1 billion, followed by Latin America with inflows of $8.7 billion. Emerging Europe and Africa/Middle East saw modest outflows.

"Flows data corroborate that there was a vigorous rebound in risk appetite in the weeks following the Brexit vote, reflected in a sharp pick-up in investor interest in emerging market and other risk assets, as investors digest near-record-low global yields," the IIF said, referring to Britain's June 23 vote to leave the European Union.

The group noted that July is only the second month over the past year where portfolio inflows have been above their long-term average of $22 billion.

The recovery in flows during the past few months follows a period of exceptional weakness, which began with China's mini-devaluation almost a year ago and saw cumulative outflows of $81 billion from emerging markets, the IIF said.

However, it added that since mid-July, flows had lost momentum, possibly reflecting a recent increase in market expectations the Federal Reserve will raise U.S. interest rates by the end of the year.

Reporting by Claire Milhench, editing by Larry King

