FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-East Europe funds top H1 emerging equity performance -Lipper
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
IRMA
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 13, 2015 / 10:26 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-East Europe funds top H1 emerging equity performance -Lipper

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Mutual funds investing in eastern Europe
and China were the top emerging equity performers in the first
half of 2015, data from Lipper shows, based on funds available
in Britain and measured in local currency. 
    Latin America-dedicated funds fared worst in this period.
    The list excludes recently launched funds and those with
incomplete data. For a story on fund performance, click
 
    
  Top 20 EM equity funds (31/12/14 to 30/06/15)  
              Name                 Pct     Rank
                                  growth   
                                             
 Allianz BRIC Equity - AT - EUR   18.21      1
 Allianz Global Emerging          14.19      2
 Markets Equity - A - EUR                  
 JPM Eastern Europe Equity A      11.91      3
 Dis EUR                                   
 Invesco Perpetual Emerging       11.64      4
 European Acc                              
 Templeton Eastern Europe A       11.32      5
 (acc) EUR                                 
 Raiffeisen-Eurasien-Aktien R A   10.26      6
 Charlemagne Magna Global         10.14      7
 Emerging Markets C EUR                    
 UBS (Lux) Eq Fd - Central        10.08      8
 Europe (EUR) P-acc                        
 Lazard Developing Markets         9.82      9
 Equity EUR Instl Dist                     
 Willerequity Russia and           9.73     10
 Eastern Europe                            
 Allianz Eastern Europe Equity     9.65     11
 - A - EUR                                 
 Raiffeisen-Osteuropa-Aktien R     9.26     12
 A                                         
 Allianz Emerging Asia Equity -    7.68     13
 A - USD                                   
 HSBC GIF BRIC Markets ZC USD      7.67     14
 Goldman Sachs Gro&EM Broad Eq     7.63     15
 Pf Base USD                               
 Ashmore SICAV Middle East         5.56     16
 Equity I USD Acc                          
 Aberdeen Eastern European         5.47     17
 Equity A Acc                              
 Comgest Growth Emerging           4.91     18
 Markets US Dollar                         
 JOHCM GEM Opportunities B GBP     4.61     19
 Templeton BRIC A (acc) USD        4.54     20
  Bottom 20 Emerging equity funds (31/12/14 to 30/06/15)  
    
 Newton Emerging Income          -4.20
 Sterling Inc                    
 PFS Somerset Emerging Markets   -4.27
 Small Cap USD Acc               
 St James's Place Emerging       -4.63
 Markets Equity Acc              
 Templeton Global Emerging       -6.10
 Markets A Acc                   
 Baring Latin America A USD Inc  -6.52
 Schroder ISF Latin American A   -7.41
 Acc                             
 Threadneedle Latin American     -7.91
 Ret Net Acc GBX                 
 Aberdeen Latin American Equity  -8.23
 A Acc                           
 Scottish Widows Latin American  -8.36
 A Acc                           
 Willerequity Latinamerica       -8.51
 Fidelity Funds - Latin America  -8.64
 A-USD                           
 JPM Latin America Equity A Dis  -8.67
 USD                             
 Templeton Latin America A       -8.68
 (Ydis) USD                      
 Manulife Global Fd-Latin        -8.90
 America Equity AA               
 VT Halo Global Asia Consumer A  -9.45
 Acc GBP                         
 HSBC GIF Latin American Equity  -9.60
 M1D USD                         
 Invesco Perpetual Latin         -9.76
 American Acc                    
 Neptune Latin America A Acc     -11.72
 GBP                             
 Findlay Park Latin American     -16.97
 USD                             
 Ashmore SICAV Latin American    -18.59
 SmCp Eq I USD Inc               
 Source: Lipper

 (Reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.