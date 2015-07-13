TABLE-East Europe funds top H1 emerging equity performance -Lipper

July 13 (Reuters) - Mutual funds investing in eastern Europe and China were the top emerging equity performers in the first half of 2015, data from Lipper shows, based on funds available in Britain and measured in local currency. Latin America-dedicated funds fared worst in this period. The list excludes recently launched funds and those with incomplete data. For a story on fund performance, click Top 20 EM equity funds (31/12/14 to 30/06/15) Name Pct Rank growth Allianz BRIC Equity - AT - EUR 18.21 1 Allianz Global Emerging 14.19 2 Markets Equity - A - EUR JPM Eastern Europe Equity A 11.91 3 Dis EUR Invesco Perpetual Emerging 11.64 4 European Acc Templeton Eastern Europe A 11.32 5 (acc) EUR Raiffeisen-Eurasien-Aktien R A 10.26 6 Charlemagne Magna Global 10.14 7 Emerging Markets C EUR UBS (Lux) Eq Fd - Central 10.08 8 Europe (EUR) P-acc Lazard Developing Markets 9.82 9 Equity EUR Instl Dist Willerequity Russia and 9.73 10 Eastern Europe Allianz Eastern Europe Equity 9.65 11 - A - EUR Raiffeisen-Osteuropa-Aktien R 9.26 12 A Allianz Emerging Asia Equity - 7.68 13 A - USD HSBC GIF BRIC Markets ZC USD 7.67 14 Goldman Sachs Gro&EM Broad Eq 7.63 15 Pf Base USD Ashmore SICAV Middle East 5.56 16 Equity I USD Acc Aberdeen Eastern European 5.47 17 Equity A Acc Comgest Growth Emerging 4.91 18 Markets US Dollar JOHCM GEM Opportunities B GBP 4.61 19 Templeton BRIC A (acc) USD 4.54 20 Bottom 20 Emerging equity funds (31/12/14 to 30/06/15) Newton Emerging Income -4.20 Sterling Inc PFS Somerset Emerging Markets -4.27 Small Cap USD Acc St James's Place Emerging -4.63 Markets Equity Acc Templeton Global Emerging -6.10 Markets A Acc Baring Latin America A USD Inc -6.52 Schroder ISF Latin American A -7.41 Acc Threadneedle Latin American -7.91 Ret Net Acc GBX Aberdeen Latin American Equity -8.23 A Acc Scottish Widows Latin American -8.36 A Acc Willerequity Latinamerica -8.51 Fidelity Funds - Latin America -8.64 A-USD JPM Latin America Equity A Dis -8.67 USD Templeton Latin America A -8.68 (Ydis) USD Manulife Global Fd-Latin -8.90 America Equity AA VT Halo Global Asia Consumer A -9.45 Acc GBP HSBC GIF Latin American Equity -9.60 M1D USD Invesco Perpetual Latin -9.76 American Acc Neptune Latin America A Acc -11.72 GBP Findlay Park Latin American -16.97 USD Ashmore SICAV Latin American -18.59 SmCp Eq I USD Inc Source: Lipper (Reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Catherine Evans)