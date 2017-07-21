FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 21, 2017 / 10:02 AM / 2 hours ago

TABLE-Investec, BNY Mellon lead EM fund rankings in H1 2017-Lipper

3 Min Read

    July 21 (Reuters) - Below are the tables for the best and
worst performing actively-managed emerging market equity and
bond funds in the first half of 2017, based on data from Lipper
Global, a Thomson Reuters company. The returns are measured in
the fund's local currency. 
    The tables only include funds available for sale in Britain
and exclude those with less than $50 million under management. 
    For a story on fund performance in the first half of 2017
and how the top performing managers are positioning for the
second half:
    
    Top 5 EM Equity Funds in H1 2017
 FUND NAME                                    H1 (%)
 1. Investec GSF All China Equity USD         35.48
 2. Neuberger Berman China Equity USD         32.17
 3. Schroder ISF Hong Kong Equity             29.04
 4. Goldman Sachs India Equity Portfolio USD  28.5
 5. Standard Life Investments GS India        28.18
 Equity Midcap Opportunities USD              
 
    Bottom 5 EM Equity Funds in H1 2017
 FUND NAME                                    H1 (%)
 1. PARVEST Equity Russia Classic Cap EUR     -14.50
 2. SEB Russia Fund EUR                       -12.14
 3. Pictet Russian Equities USD               -9.91
 4. UBS (Lux) Equity SICAV - Russia (USD)     -8.57
 5. Neptune Russia & Greater Russia GBP       -7.87
 
    Top 5 EM Bond Funds in H1 2017
 FUND NAME                                    H1 (%) 
 1. BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Debt Local    11.03
 Currency USD                                 
 2=. Russell Investments Emerging Market      10.68
 Debt Local Currency USD                      
 2=. Vontobel Fund Emerging Markets Debt      10.68
 (USD)                                        
 4. Legg Mason WA EM Local Currency Debt      10.62
 Premier USD                                  
 5. Investec GSF Emerging Markets LC Debt     10.58
 USD                                          
 
    Bottom 5 EM Bond Funds in H1 2017
 FUND NAME                                H1 (%)
 1. Edmond de Rothschild Fund-Emerging    0.25
 Bonds EUR                                
 2. Standard Life Investments Emerging    0.38
 Market Debt Retail                       
 3. BlackRock Emerging Markets Flexible   0.43
 Dynamic Bond USD                         
 4. BL Bond Emerging Markets Euro         0.46
 5. Threadneedle Emerging Market Bond     0.68
 Retail GBP                               
 SOURCE: Lipper, owned by Thomson Reuters, is a fund research and
analysis organisation providing independent insight on
investment including mutual funds, retirement funds, hedge
funds, fund fees and fund expenses. 

 (Reporting by Claire Milhench)

