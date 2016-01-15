FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Invesco, M&G top emerging market fund tables in 2015 -Lipper
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 15, 2016 / 10:17 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Invesco, M&G top emerging market fund tables in 2015 -Lipper

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Below are the tables for the best
and worst performing actively-managed emerging market equity and
bond funds in 2015, based on data from Lipper Global, a Thomson
Reuters company. The returns are measured in the fund's local
currency. 
    The tables only include funds available for sale in Britain
and exclude those with less than $50 million under management. 
    For a story on fund performance in 2015 and how the top
performing managers are positioning for 2016: 
    
    Top 5 EM Equity Funds in 2015
 FUND NAME                                1 YR (%)
 1. Invesco Korean Equity A USD           19
 2. Parvest Equity Russia Classic Cap     18.74
 EUR                                      
 3. Atlantis China                        17.67
 4. SEB 2 SEB Russia Fund C (EUR)         17.33
 5. UBS (Lux) China Opportunity (USD)     15.95
 
    Bottom 5 EM Equity Funds in 2015
 FUND NAME                                1 YR (%)
 1. HSBC GIF Brazil Equity USD            -45.82
 2. Parvest Equity Brazil USD             -43.12
 3. JPM Brazil Equity A USD               -42.84
 4. BNY Mellon Brazil Equity A USD        -37.41
 5. Parvest Equity Latin America Classic  -33.68
 Cap USD                                  
 
    Top 5 EM Bond Funds in 2015
 FUND NAME                                1 YR (%) 
 1. M&G Emerging Markets Bond X Inc       3.17
 2. Standard Life Investments Emerging    1.89
 Market Debt Retail Acc                   
 3. Threadneedle Emerging Market Bond     1.58
 Retail Net Inc GBX                       
 4. Goldman Sachs Growth & Emerging       0.55
 Markets Corporate Bond Portfolio         
 5. Pictet Global Emerging Debt-P USD     0.39
 
    Bottom 5 EM Bond Funds in 2016
 FUND NAME                                1 YR (%)
 1. BlueBay Emerging Market Local         -17.48
 Currency Bond R USD                      
 2. PIMCO GIS Emerging Local Bond E USD   -17.27
 3. Investec GSF Emerging Markets LC      -17.03
 Debt A Acc USD                           
 4. Wellington Emerging Local Debt USD    -16.89
 5. BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Debt      -16.66
 Local Currency A USD                     
 SOURCE: Lipper, owned by Thomson Reuters, is a fund research and
analysis organisation providing independent insight on
investment including mutual funds, retirement funds, hedge
funds, fund fees and fund expenses. 

 (Reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.