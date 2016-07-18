FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
TABLE-LatAm fund managers top EM league tables in H1 2016-Lipper
#Financials
July 18, 2016 / 11:11 AM / a year ago

TABLE-LatAm fund managers top EM league tables in H1 2016-Lipper

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Below are the tables for the best and
worst performing actively-managed emerging market equity and
bond funds in the first half of 2016, based on data from Lipper
Global, a Thomson Reuters company. The returns are measured in
the fund's local currency. 
    The tables only include funds available for sale in Britain
and exclude those with less than $50 million under management. 
    For a story on fund performance in the first half of 2016
and how the top performing managers are positioning for the
second half: 
    
    Top 5 EM Equity Funds in H1 2016
 FUND NAME                                H1 (%)
 1. HSBC GIF Brazil Equity                46.3
 2. Aberdeen Latin American Equity        45.25
 3. PARVEST Equity Brazil                 42.36
 4. Threadneedle Latin American Ret       39.47
 5. JPM Brazil Equity A                   37.87
 
    Bottom 5 EM Equity Funds in H1 2016
 FUND NAME                                H1 (%)
 1. GAM Star China Equity USD             -14.76
 2. New Capital China Equity USD          -13.48
 3. First State China Focus               -13.27
 4. ChinaAMC China Opportunities          -12.92
 5. Edmond de Rothschild Fund-China A     -12.78
 
    Top 5 EM Bond Funds in H1 2016
 FUND NAME                                H1 (%) 
 1. MGI Emerging Market Debt M-2 GBP      24.71
 2. Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets      23.37
 Bond                                     
 3. Investec Emerging Markets LC Debt A   21.35
 4. Ashmore Emerging Markets Liquid       20.68
 Investment Portfolio                     
 5. M&G Emerging Markets Bond Sterling    18.76
 
    Bottom 5 EM Bond Funds in H1 2016
 FUND NAME                                H1 (%)
 1. Sparinvest Emerging Markets           0.87
 Corporate Value Bonds                    
 2. BlueOrchard Microfinance P USD        1.53
 3. Deutsche Invest I China Bonds USD     2.59
 4. Templeton Emerging Markets Bond A     3.87
 5. Raiffeisen-Osteuropa-Rent R A         3.94
 SOURCE: Lipper, owned by Thomson Reuters, is a fund research and
analysis organisation providing independent insight on
investment including mutual funds, retirement funds, hedge
funds, fund fees and fund expenses. 

 (Reporting by Claire Milhench)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
