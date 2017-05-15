FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ivory Coast dollar bonds fall around 1 cent on unrest
May 15, 2017 / 2:17 PM / 3 months ago

Ivory Coast dollar bonds fall around 1 cent on unrest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 15 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast's dollar-denominated bonds fell on Monday as two of the country's biggest cities were hit by gunfire and fighting, with the military pressing to crush a nationwide army mutiny over bonuses.

Data from Tradeweb showed that bonds maturing in 2024 fell 0.8 cent in price to a three-week low while the 2028 issue lost 1.2 cent to hit its lowest level in 10 days.

Ivorian soldiers are revolting over delayed bonus payments promised by the government after a mutiny in January but not fully paid as a collapse in the price of cocoa, Ivory Coast's main export, caused a revenue crunch. (Reporting by Sujata Rao)

