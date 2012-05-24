CEEMEA borrowers face dollar market shut out

LONDON, May 24 (IFR) - Just when will the international market reopen? That’s the 64 million dollar question facing CEEMEA borrowers.

The conventional market is shut to all but a select band of issuers. And those borrowers that can access the dollar market are unlikely to do so until their spreads regain the ground they have lost in the past few weeks.

“It’s binary,” says Nick Darrant, head of CEEMEA syndicate at BNP Paribas. “Even if the window opens and certain trades can be printed, not every issuer wants to print at these levels. Patience will pay off.”

A scan of where recently issued Russian bonds are trading show that many are down by at least two points from their par re-offer prices, some though by much more. Sistema, for example, is trading at 96, Evraz at 97.5, Promsvyazbank at 94.75 and Nomos Bank at 94 area.

These price movements do not bode well for new issues. “The problem for investors is that if they are buying USD1-2m of bonds in the secondary market and the price falls by one or two points they can move on. But if they come into a new issue with a USD20-30m ticket and the bond drops by five or six points then that can be painful,” says William Weaver, head of CEEMEA debt capital markets at Citigroup.

The good news, according to Darrant, is that few borrowers in the region are under pressure to launch deals, given that many have already raised cash this year and their fundraising needs are not particularly onerous. “It’s different from many Western European corporates that have much bigger needs,” he says.

But it remains to be seen how long borrowers stay on the sidelines. “What does waiting mean? One day? One week? It’s tough to know,” says Weaver. “We need volatility to subside and liquidity in the secondary market to pick up. These are the necessary building blocks before we consider new issues.”

Bankers are not expecting much deal flow until after the Greek election, scheduled for June 17. The odd transaction may emerge from a high-quality name, whose prospects are relatively unaffected by the eurozone crisis, while Banque Saudi Fransi and Dubai Islamic Bank have shown that the sukuk market remains open.

The key period will be the four-to-six weeks after the election up to the summer break, when bankers will be hopeful of a glut of new supply. The flipside is that the outcome of the Greek election may speed up the country’s exit from the eurozone, sparking even more volatility in financial assets and closing the capital markets for several months.

In the meantime, all originators and syndicate officials can do is get in front of their clients and get prospective borrowers ready to issue, hoping that a period of stability materializes soon.