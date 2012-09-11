CEEMEA primary market to reach full throttle

LONDON, Sept 11 (IFR) - The sheer diversity of the CEEMEA bond market will be on full display in the coming days, with deals from an array of borrowers in a variety of currencies and across the capital structure all poised to launch.

Borrowers are taking advantage of the most appealing issuance conditions the market has seen all year, and while the risk of a debilitating headline from the eurozone can never be discounted, dealflow promises to be at full throttle.

Record-low rates, a big rally in credit spreads and increasingly cash-sodden investors searching for yield - inflows into EM bond funds total USD20.4bn year-to-date (and that’s just a snapshot of the actual amount of investment money flowing through) - are spurring activity from the most frequent issuer to the debutant.

One of the most keenly watched transactions will be the revived Eurobond from Russia’s Tinkoff Credit Systems via Citigroup, JP Morgan and Alfa Bank. The B2/B rated outfit roadshowed in May but shelved the three-year transaction as market conditions deteriorated because of the eurozone crisis.

The deal, which is due potentially on Wednesday, will be seen as a key test of investor appetite for high-yield names with small-sized trades. If it goes well, it will encourage other banks to revive similar mandates and open the market to borrowers all the way down the credit spectrum.

Firsts

The market is also poised for a series of firsts for certain borrowers - Zambia’s debut international bond, Turkey’s debut sukuk trade, Gazprombank’s debut Eurorouble note and Lithuania’s debut Swiss franc offering. All four are expected to go well.

Zambia, for example, is attracting considerable interest from investors during its roadshow, a source told IFR. The African sovereign is expected to issue between USD500m and USD750m through a 10-year offering via Barclays and Deutsche Bank.

Investors are expected to lap up the rare opportunity to buy a liquid benchmark issue from an African borrower. Another source said that investors are unconcerned about the sovereign’s credit rating of B+ and instead are focused on its macroeconomic strengths, including its low debt levels and its position as one of the world’s leading copper producers.

Turkey’s long-awaited sukuk via Citigroup, HSBC and Kuwait’s Liquidity House, will help broaden the Islamic market, which, outside Asia, is still far too dependent on Gulf issuers. Although it is a 144a/Reg S transaction, the buyer base is still expected to be mostly Middle East and Asian banks given that Turkey is only meeting investors in those two regions.

One of the interesting aspects of the deal will be the pricing. When markets have been at their most volatile this year, the spread premium between the conventional and sukuk market has been anything between 25bp and 40bp. But following the recent rally that gap has narrowed considerably with bankers saying the difference is 5bp-10bp at most, taking away much of the pricing advantage enjoyed by the sukuk market.

Eurorouble trade

The Gazprombank (Baa3/BBB-) trade will consolidate Russia’s third biggest bank as one of the region’s leading borrowers. This year, it has already funded in the US dollar and Swiss franc markets. It also issued subordinated debt to improve its capital position. That helped the bank achieve an upgrade in its credit ratings from Standard & Poor’s to investment-grade.

The lender hopes to raise a minimum RUB10bn through its three-year Eurorouble trade, which is likely to emerge on Friday via Barclays, Citigroup, HSBC and Gazprombank itself.

The consolidation of the rouble as a funding currency is part of a growing narrative of markets other than the dollar open to CEEMEA credits. Euros, yen, the renminbi and increasingly Swiss francs have all been sought after, with the latter becoming an option to more and more borrowers. Lithuania, for example, has mandated BNP Paribas and Credit Suisse to lead its debut CHF bond.

Away from the senior market, Alfa Bank hopes to become the latest Russian bank to issue subordinated debt to boost its capital ratios. It will embark on investor meetings later this week for a potential US dollar Tier 2 issue via Credit Suisse, UBS and itself. “It will be an interesting test,” said one banker away from the deal. “They are extremely price sensitive.”

He added: “If they get a good response from Switzerland, which they have in the past, then they should have the right elements in place for a successful offering.”