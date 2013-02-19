Not so easy this year after vintage 2012 for EM debt

* Early-year struggles for EM bonds in contrast to last year

* Investors eye local currency and high yield to boost returns

By Sudip Roy

LONDON, Feb 19 (IFR) - After one of their most successful years in history in 2012, investors in emerging markets debt have been quickly brought down to earth thanks to a 180 degree turnaround in the performance of the asset class.

Data show that in January all emerging markets indices performed poorly, and in some cases, negatively. JP Morgan’s EMBI Global index, which tracks hard currency assets, returned -1.34%, while the CEMBI Broad, which tracks emerging markets corporate debt, made a miserly 0.15% total return.

This is in stark contrast to last year when all EM indices produced double-digit returns, with the EMBI Global returning 18.5% thanks largely to aggressive spread compression.

Some bankers have expressed concern that negative returns could lead to outflows from EM bond funds. “This is the big risk,” said one, fearing that prices could start to tumble as some investors panic, with the fall exacerbated by illiquid secondary markets.

But while hard currency funds saw outflows in the week to February 6, and the credit markets have experienced some rough moments this year, that doomsday scenario is still a long way off.

One reason is that the asset class is a much more mainstream product than in the past when it was characterised by hot money flows. “We’ve seen a change in the investor base,” said Karen Lam, client portfolio manager at JP Morgan Asset Management, pointing out that pension funds, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and even corporates are now important buyers.

“Emerging markets assets are now a core part of an institutional investor’s strategy,” she added.

Moreover, data from EPFR Global show that despite the poor start to the year, money continues to be assigned to dollar-based funds, albeit at a slower pace than last year. Inflows for the year up to the week ending February 13 were USD1.9bn, according to EPFR Global, whose numbers, while providing a valuable snapshot of investment trends, only capture a small fraction of the activity actually taking place.

One banker said that anecdotally he had heard that one or two of the bigger fund managers are even considering returning cash to their end investors because the inflows are becoming harder to deploy.

That thought remains very much the exception, rather than the rule. Instead, most investors are marketing funds, trying to entice further flows, while acknowledging that last year’s exceptional performance was probably a one-off.

“Whoever made double-digit returns in 2012 knew it was a vintage year - you’re not supposed to make equity-like returns in fixed income over a sustained period of time,” said Sergio Trigo Paz, head of emerging markets fixed income at BlackRock, which has USD3.5bn of assets actively invested in emerging markets debt.

Off guard

Still, with the market more volatile than at any time since the first half of last year, investors are having to work harder to generate returns. A drop in US Treasuries, which has seen 10-year yields jump nearly 20bp since the start of the year to around the 2% mark, appears to have caught some fund managers off guard.

In a monthly performance note to its clients, hedge fund Finisterre wrote: “The theme of was the ‘Great Rotation’, something we have been highlighting recently; equities are bought on dips as the inflow story continues, and the USD Fixed Income markets lose their appeal as volatility rises and negative month-on-month performance sends performance-chasing retail investors looking for other assets.”

“This is happening more quickly than we had anticipated and emerging assets clearly suffered from a change in old market paradigms.”

Finisterre’s sovereign debt fund made a negative total return of -0.50% in January, net of fees. In contrast, its credit fund made a return of 2.86% last month, significantly outperforming both the EMBI and the CEMBI.

The key for any investor in this environment is to be flexible and consider what strategies may still generate alpha.

Trigo Paz believed that relative to other asset classes, EM debt still offers value. “It provides higher carry and more diversified opportunities and many different asset sources, for example local markets.”

He reckoned that local markets will reap 8-10% total returns this year, compared with about 5% from the hard currency corporate sector, with hard currency sovereign debt likely to be the laggard performer.

Indeed, one of the big trends of this year has been the flow of money into local currency funds - USD6.3bn, according to figures from EPFR. Those flows, in turn, are fuelling a surge in local currency supply, such as in the Eurorouble market, where issuance volumes of Rbs96bn (USD3.18bn), already outstrip last year’s level.

Never again

Another area that investors are more closely looking at is high yield, but that, of course, comes with risks. “As duration becomes a dirty word the only way of finding yield is by lowering credit quality or increasing leverage. This is what happened before and, at the end of that cycle, it all ended in tears for most investors, with promises of ‘never again’,” said Finisterre, which has USD1.55bn of assets under management.

“But following loose monetary policies the hunt for yield is on and one should never underestimate how quickly investors can forget past mistakes.”

But with fewer banks dealing in the secondary market or willing to hold as much inventory as before - because of stricter capital regulations - liquidity is at a premium. “Any exit from high yield could be a train-wreck, the timing of which is very much dependent on the potential for a prolonged US stock market rally that could have further to go,” said Finisterre.

Still, other fund managers are confident that even if the emerging markets debt asset class fails to repeat the success of last year, 2013 should turn out to be a good year. “Retail and institutional investors continue to search for yield. The backdrop is still supportive for emerging markets debt,” said Lam. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Julian Baker)