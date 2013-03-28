CEEMEA bond market poised for record month

* Bankers forecast up to 40 new deals in April

* EM “decoupled” from crisis-ridden Eurozone

By Sudip Roy

LONDON, March 28 (IFR) - No matter what challenges are thrown at it, the CEEMEA primary bond market keeps rolling along, seemingly immune to the eurozone’s woes, volatile US Treasury yields, and even the poor performance of the emerging markets asset class.

Over the past week-and-a-half, 12 issuers from the region have printed deals across the credit spectrum raising USD8.3bn in the process, despite Cyprus’s troubles hanging over the market.

And that’s likely to be just the hors d‘oeuvres before the main feast begins in April, which bankers say could see up to 40 transactions - a potential record for a calendar month in CEEMEA. To put that number into context, the average last year was 20 deals a month.

Some bankers even believe the CEEMEA primary market has decoupled from crisis-ridden Europe, where political uncertainty in Italy and the Cyprus rescue scheme are unnerving investors.

“CEEMEA doesn’t operate in a vacuum but what we’re seeing is another step in the structural shift in how investors look at the world,” said Nick Darrant, head of CEEMEA debt syndicate at BNP Paribas.

“If you look from the Italian election onwards, we’ve seen deals printed, including from highly-speculative borrowers, with big books, tenors extended and in a variety of currencies. There has been almost no impact from Italy or Cyprus.”

Arguably the volatility in the eurozone is helping the emerging markets. “Investors are moving out of core and peripheral Europe and looking at where else they can go. Emerging markets have healthier balance sheets, growth is significantly higher and the political risks are lower,” said Joshua Presley, vice president, fixed income at Credit Suisse.

One illustration of the change in sentiment is Ukraine. Arguably, it is the most marginal jurisdiction in Central and Eastern Europe, yet with the exception of Russia, no other country in the region has been more active in the primary market this year.

This week, steel pipe producer DTEK became the latest corporate to issue a new bond and carry out a cash tender. Agriculture company Mriya announced its intention to do the same. Meanwhile, Ukreximbank printed a US$100m follow-on for its 8.75% 2018 bond issue that was originally sold in January.

Whether the CEEMEA supply boom can be sustained remains to be seen. And the April pipeline - if it all comes through - will be a huge test for the market.

But with secondary markets increasingly illiquid, investors have nowhere else to turn in their desperate hunt for yield.

POOR PERFORMANCE

The deluge in supply, however, comes at a time when markets are struggling. JP Morgan’s EMBI Global index, for example, is down 2.25% year-to-date and 35bp wider on a spread basis.

Ironically, the poor trading performance could spur even more issuance as investors see the sell-off as an opportunity to buy.

As for the region’s would-be issuers, the key to a successful outcome will be pricing. With demand still strong, some syndicate officials reckon pricing need not be overly-cautious, especially for the better-quality or rarer credits. Others, however, argue that given the more volatile tone and the amount of supply expected, pricing expectations will have to be revised.

This lack of consensus was perhaps best demonstrated on Croatia’s USD1.5bn 2023 issue last Tuesday. The bond eventually priced to yield 5.625%, but initial price thoughts of 5.875% area drew differing opinions.

One banker away from the deal argued that represented a 40bp new issue premium, saying the level was cheap, and that a 20bp starting concession was sufficient.

Another banker, however, who thought the premium was closer to 30bp, said the guidance was fair.

The next few weeks should show how willing syndicate managers are to take a view on risk. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Julian Baker)