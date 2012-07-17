Secondary trading lights the long-dated touchpaper

LONDON, July 17 (IFR) - Investors are on the hunt for yield and liquid assets. Nothing illustrates this better than the performance of recently issued long-dated paper from the CEEMEA region. All of these bonds have seen considerable yield and spread compression, and commensurately, rising cash prices.

Turkey’s 2041 notes, for example, which were tapped last month at 103.482 are now trading at about 113. Russia’s 2042s at 118, up seven points over the last week. KTZ’s new 30-year bond is at 110. Qatar’s 2042s are at 123.

The asset class is being driven by “inflows, inflows and inflows”, in the words of one trader. Net new cash invested in EM fixed-income funds has reached over USD25bn year-to-date, according to EPFR. Funds with hard currency mandates have received the lion’s share of that.

The yields on some of the bonds - Turkey, Russia and Qatar - are trading well inside the 20-year historical average yield of 5.5% for 10-year US Treasuries. Yet, while they appear historically tight they still offer a considerable pick up over current US Treasury rates.

“If you’re searching for yield, EM sovereign paper is one way of doing it,” said one capital markets official.

In the Middle East, secondary market positioning ahead of Ramadan, which starts on July 20, is pushing cash prices for longer-dated Gulf credit sky-high across the board.

“Everybody is looking for bonds and can’t really find anyone to sell,” said one Middle East-focused trader. “People expect Ramadan to be less liquid, with less pressure on the sellside. We expect gradual tightening as people want to be positioned for the Ramadan carry trade.”

One broker pinpointed four regional longer-dated bonds, including Qatar’s 2023 notes, which have shot up in price over the past seven days. DP World’s 2037 offering is bid at 103.00, more than three points higher than the 99.75 bid seen on July 10.

Cash prices for IPIC’s 2041 and TAQA’s 2036 have outperformed even more. The former is quoted 127.00-130.00, from 121.50-123.25 on July 10; the latter has also gained almost a point a day to be quoted 120.00-122.00, from a 113.5 bid a week ago.

“I think what we’re seeing will continue,” said the Middle East-focused trader. (Reporting By Isla Binnie and Sudip Roy; Editing by Alex Chambers)