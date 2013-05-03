Triumphant Slovenia conquers downgrade

* Balkan nation sells USD3.5bn of bonds despite Moody’s move

* Demand hits more than USD16bn

* Analysts warn government to continue pursuing reforms

By Sudip Roy

LONDON, May 3 (IFR) - Slovenia proved its doubters wrong on Thursday when it printed a hugely over-subscribed USD3.5bn bond deal, just two days after a Moody’s decision to downgrade its credit rating to junk status forced it to abandon the original transaction in the middle of the execution process.

The embattled Balkan nation, which is fighting to stave off a bailout, priced a USD1bn five-year note and a USD2.5bn 10-year tranche, which should help finance the recapitalisation of its troubled banks as well as partially pre-fund some of its borrowing needs for 2014 and 2015.

The deal was completed following a dramatic 48 hours in which the country’s immediate future was put at risk after Moody’s informed Slovenia’s government on Tuesday of its intention to take ratings action while the sovereign was in the market trying to raise the desperately needed funds.

This forced Slovenia and its leads, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan, to abandon the offering even though USD12.5bn of orders had come in.

To further twist the knife in, Moody’s then downgraded Slovenia by two notches taking the sovereign from Baa2 to Ba1, and four notches below the A- ratings of S&P and Fitch.

Ironically, one of the reasons Moody’s gave for the move was “uncertain funding prospects that heighten the probability that external assistance will be needed.”

While Moody’s assessment of the country’s rating chimes with where the market is pricing Slovenian risk - its outstanding 2022 dollar bond is trading at a yield of above 5.50% - both sources close to the deal and investors were horrified by the timing.

“It’s scandalous. It shouldn’t be allowed to happen,” said one portfolio manager. “The credibility of ratings agencies is eroded by actions such as these.”

What angered market participants, in particular, was that Moody’s was kept informed of the transaction’s schedule, and is even understood to have held a credit committee meeting on the Friday beforehand, yet chose not to disclose its decision until the offering was in full flow.

Even then it took the banks and the Ministry of Finance some time to get hold of the relevant Moody’s analysts to find out what exactly was going on.

Moody’s declined to answer specific questions put to it but said in a statement: “The timing of rating actions is based on our continuous monitoring of an issuer’s credit quality. Moody’s standard practice is to inform an issuer prior to a rating announcement, explaining the rationale for the decision and releasing it as soon as practicable in accordance with regulatory requirements.”

The downgrade ultimately had little impact on Slovenia’s outstanding 2022 note, which, after a knee-jerk sell-off, was trading at a similar level by Wednesday’s close to where it was quoted before Moody’s move.

That gave Slovenia the confidence to return to the market on Thursday, with the same dual-tranche structure, albeit guidance began 12.5bp wider on both tranches than initially intended at 5.125% area and 6.25% area respectively.

ORDERS POUR IN

As with the original deal, investors were attracted by a healthy new issue premium, which in the follow-up was roughly 40bp at initial guidance levels.

The yield guidance on the 10-year note translated to a spread of 442.5bp over mid-swaps. The 2022 notes, meanwhile, were trading at a Z-spread of 402bp, according to Tradeweb, in early Thursday trading.

Orders subsequently poured in, with the book reaching more than USD16bn across both tranches. That allowed the leads to revise guidance to 5% area (plus or minus 5bp) and 6.000-6.125%, before pricing both notes at the tight end.

That meant a final new issue premium of 15bp on the 10-year tranche and a 5s/10s spread curve of just 5bp. Still, despite those tight levels, Slovenia continues to offer a healthy pick-up over other Central and Eastern European sovereigns, even lower-rated ones. For example, Serbia, which is rated BB-/BB-, has a USD2bn September 2021 note trading at 294bp over mid-swaps.

While analysts praised the transaction, they cautioned against too much euphoria. “This is a short-term positive, it buys time, but the government cannot rest on its laurels. We need to see an ambitious reform model and Slovenia needs to change its whole economic model,” said Tim Ash, head of EM research ex-Africa at Standard Bank.

Slovenia’s banks remain weighed down by EUR7bn of bad debt, while the broader economy is stuck in a rut. Slovenia’s budget deficit was 4% as of end-2012, while its debt-to-GDP is 54.1%, according to Eurostat.

The government is due to unveil its reform programme to the European Commission on May 9. The government has pledged to move NPLs to a bad bank by June, though it has postponed the announcement of a comprehensive plan to sell state assets.