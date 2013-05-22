FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ghana hires Barclays and Citigroup for bond
#Credit Markets
May 22, 2013 / 7:21 AM / in 4 years

Ghana hires Barclays and Citigroup for bond

Sudip Roy

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 22 (IFR) - Ghana has appointed Barclays and Citigroup as lead managers on a planned Eurobond, likely in dollars, according to banking sources away from the deal.

The sovereign, which is rated B by Standard & Poor’s and B+ by Fitch, would be the latest African sovereign to issue a bond in recent months, following sales by Rwanda, Tanzania and Zambia.

Ghana has an outstanding USD750m 8.50% 2017 bond, which is trading a yield of 4.95%, according to Tradeweb.

Timing on the new issue is unclear. Citigroup declined to comment, officials at Barclays were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; Editing by Alex Chambers)

