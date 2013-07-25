Ghana new issue premium comes under the microscope

LONDON, July 25 (IFR) - Ghana’s guidance on its forthcoming Eurobond is stirring debate around new issue premiums.

The African sovereign is in the market with a 10-year new notes issue and a partial exchange of its outstanding USD750m 8.50% 2017 note.

Initial price thoughts on the new deal are at 8.125% area, equivalent to 534bp over mid-swaps. With the outstanding 2017s trading at 435bp over at the open, the new note is optically coming a touch more than 100bp back, before adjusting for the curve. Bankers away from the deal say that adjustment is worth at least 25bp, if not a bit more, making for a premium of 65-75bp.

However, a banker close to the deal said that this analysis doesn’t take into account the impact that the exchange announcement has had on the 2017s.

The day before the deal and tender announcement, on July 17, Ghana 17s were bid at 6.33% yield, equivalent to 513bp over swaps today or 517bp over at the time.

But the announcement of the tender led to a rally of the 17s, which opened today at 5.77%. The banker says the market has otherwise been flat - in the same period Nigeria has moved sideways from 4.50% to 4.53%.

“The 17s are now trading where they are because we announced a tender at a premium price to buy USD250m of bonds. Without this it would have traded flat like Nigeria or actually would have widened on the new issue announcement,” he said.

Stripping out the rally in the 17s because of the exchange offer, and bearing in the mind that the market has been flat over the past week, means just a 17bp new premium, even without adjusting for the curve, based on where the outstanding note’s mid-swaps spread was quoted before the new deal’s announcement.

Aside from the debate over pricing, the deal in itself is important for Ghana’s economy, which is struggling. “Given that there has been a lot of pressure on the currency recently due to high demand for imports, the deal will be positive for the currency,” said Antoon de Klerk, portfolio manager at Investec. “The key risk, however, has become fiscal. If you look at a five-year horizon, we need to see some structural changes.”

”Ghana’s fiscal dynamics and underlying story don’t look very good at the moment. Inflation is trending up and they are drawing down limited foreign reserves,“ said Mahan Namin, portfolio manager at Insparo Asset Management. ”They have a high debt-to-GDP ratio compared to other African sovereigns and twin deficits, both in the double digits.

The sovereign is hoping to raise USD1bn through the bond sale, USD250m of which will be used to finance the exchange. Participants have the opportunity to exchange into new notes at a ratio of about USD1.10 principal amount of new notes for every USD1 of existing notes.

Barclays and Citigroup are in charge of both the exchange and the new issue, which is expected to price Thursday. Ghana is rated B1 by Moody‘s, B by Standard & Poor’s and B+ by Fitch.