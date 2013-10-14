Russian Tier 2 bonds draw cautious response

* Investors coming to grips with potential for bail-in

* Deals push boundaries for new-style Tier 2 debt

* Bonds have different dynamics to senior transactions

By Sudip Roy

LONDON, Oct 14 (IFR) - Russian banks trying to boost their capital ratios through the issuance new-style Basel III compliant Tier 2 bonds are facing a tough time as a lack of a deep investor base for the product makes it a difficult sell.

Bank Saint Petersburg is the latest in a string of issuers that is coming to the bond market with a Tier 2 offering.

It mandated JP Morgan and VTB Capital earlier this month and went out with guidance of 10.75% area on Monday for a new 5.5-year issue, which it plans to price this week. “Good luck to them. It will be interesting,” said one banker watching from the side.

If recent deals are anything to go by, BSP will need luck. Investors have yet to be fully convinced about these instruments, which could potentially see them bailed-in if these banks get into trouble.

While the Basel III related-needs of the 20 biggest Russian banks is limited, overall issuance volumes this year are already bigger than anticipated at US$3.22bn with the prospect of more to come.

Moody’s estimates that they will have to raise around US$1.5-2.5bn every year until 2017 to fully replace phased-out subordinated debt with new higher-quality instruments.

Last week two more Tier 2 transactions were issued, and though both priced safely enough, investors trod carefully. A deal for Home Credit and Finance Bank, in particular, just crossed the line. At US$200m, the 10.5% 7.5-year non-call 5.5 transaction raised less than the US$300m the issuer was targeting at its upper limit.

The other deal, a US$500m 10-year bullet from Russian Agricultural Bank, was less than twice covered and traded down more than half-a-point initially, before recovering to be quoted at 99.75-100.00, according to Tradeweb.

DIFFERENT DYNAMICS

Both trades were testing boundaries: HCFB is a consumer lender, a sector the central bank is trying to cool down through new rules; RAB’s deal was unrated. Both, though, had eye-catching coupons.

“It’s a bit of a mystery,” said one banker not involved referring to the RAB deal, which was issued with an 8.5% coupon but generated only an US$860m book. “The 8.5% wasn’t outrageously cheap but by no means was it tight either. It doesn’t make a lot of sense.”

One thing becoming clear is that these deals - in which investors face the prospect of being written down to zero if the banks’ Common Equity Tier 1 ratio falls below 2% or the Deposit Insurance Agency begins to take preventative measures against bankruptcy - have different dynamics from senior transactions or old-style Tier 2 offerings.

Even a US$1bn issue from Sberbank in mid-May drew a cautious response from accounts with a US$1.6bn book. When the lender printed a Tier 2 bond under the old rules in October 2012, it was the biggest-ever sub bond from an emerging markets lender at US$2bn, sized off an US$11.8bn book.

Market conditions even in mid-May and certainly now are very different from 12 months ago, when Sberbank’s old-style subordinated offering came just 40bp back of its senior curve.

Home Credit’s deal, for example, came with a coupon 112.5bp bigger than for a 7.5-year non-call 5.5 old-style Tier 2 bond it sold in October 2012, when it raised US$500m. Accounts now are being much more selective on where to put their cash to work.

Also perhaps, investors are getting a bit fatigued. BSP would be the fourth Russian Tier 2 deal in a less than a month - a spree that began with Gazprombank issuing a US$750m 10.25-year non-call 5.25 transaction in late September.

MAKING SLOW PROGRESS

But they are also still getting to grips with the new regulatory landscape after the central bank issued new guidelines in March. “All these new Tier 2 have struggled a bit. People are not fully comfortable with Basel III structures,” said a trader.

While the triggers may appear to be remote, especially for the state-owned institutions, the risks cannot be completely ignored.

The rating agencies are looking at these deals in a different light from the old-style subordinated bonds. Issues are being rated based on the lenders’ standalone rating, not their senior rating, if different, as before.

Bankers are working hard to educate investors, in particular institutional funds, about the potential risks and asking them to judge each deal according to its own merit. To an extent it is beginning to pay off.

While private banks have been traditionally the biggest supporters of subordinated debt offerings, in a more positive sign, recent deals have seen growing real money demand.

The RAB trade, which was sold in 144a/Reg S format, saw asset managers and insurers take 51%, while funds accounted for 43% of Gazprombank’s deal.

The boundaries will be pushed even further as more niche lenders to seek to issue Tier 2 debt. As well as Bank Saint Petersburg, the likes of ProBusiness and Orient Express Bank are also seeking to issue. One banker reckoned these deals will “open a Pandora’s Box” as investors grapple with issuance from less familiar credits. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Helene Durand and Julian Baker)