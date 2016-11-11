FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Turkey, South Africa CDS climb in emerging market sell-off
November 11, 2016 / 11:40 AM / 9 months ago

Turkey, South Africa CDS climb in emerging market sell-off

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The cost of insuring Turkish government debt against default hit its highest since mid-July on Friday and for South Africa it rose to a three-week high as emerging markets were buffeted in widespread sell-off.

Turkey 5-yr credit default swaps (CDS) rose 7 basis points to 293 bps from Thursday's close, the highest since mid-July, according to data from Markit. The South African equivalent climbed 13 basis points to 262 bps.

Emerging markets were under pressure following a sharp rise in global borrowing costs and the best week for the dollar in a year following a victory for Donald Trump in U.S. elections. (Reporting by Marc Jones, editing by Karin Strohecker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
