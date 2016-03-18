EMERGING MARKETS-EM stocks touch 3-1/2 mth high, rand hit by political crisis

LONDON, March 18 (Reuters) - Emerging equities maintained their post-Fed rally to touch a 3-1/2-month high on Friday, up almost 20 percent since mid-January, but South Africa’s rand lost as much as 1.3 percent, pressured by a ballooning political crisis.

South Africa has been rocked by suggestions a wealthy family with ties to President Zuma may have been behind his decision to sack the country’s finance minister in December.

This put the rand under renewed selling pressure after it firmed more than 3 percent on Thursday following a 25 basis point rate hike to 7 percent by the central bank.

Per Hammarlund, chief EM strategist at SEB, said the weakness was partly due to the market’s realisation that Zuma was unlikely to be removed at a weekend meeting of his African National Congress’s National Executive Committee. “It’s highly unlikely they will take that radical step,” he said.

The yield premium of South African sovereign dollar bonds over U.S. Treasuries on the JPMorgan EMBI Global index widened by 3 bps on the day to 402 bps.

Away from South Africa, investor sentiment towards riskier assets has improved since the U.S. Federal Reserve outlined a more cautious stance on further rate increases this year.

“This latest rally has been driven by renewed appetite for EMs due to fewer rate hikes in the U.S.,” Hammarlund said.

The benchmark emerging stocks index was up another 0.8 percent on Friday after closing up 3.2 pct on Thursday, set for its third weekly gain in a row. The index has rallied almost 20 percent since its mid-January lows.

Most emerging European stock exchanges were firmer, with Budapest leading the pack, up 1.6 percent to a fresh 8-year high.

Analysts at Credit Suisse expect Standard & Poor’s to revise its outlook on Hungary’s sovereign credit rating to positive from stable after markets close on Friday on the back of strong real GDP growth.

Russian stocks gained 0.7 percent after oil hit a 2016 high on growing optimism that major producers would strike a deal to freeze output.

In Asia, Chinese mainland shares closed up more than 1.5 percent, helped by data showing China’s house prices rose at their fastest rate in almost two years in February.

The onshore Chinese yuan also firmed sharply against the dollar to touch a 2016 high after the central bank fixed the strongest midpoint this year.

The post-Fed weakening in the dollar helped emerging market currencies soar on Thursday but the greenback was 0.27 percent stronger against a basket of currencies on Friday, and some EM currencies gave back ground.

The Turkish lira slipped 0.6 percent after an adviser to President Tayyip Erdogan said the central bank may cut its overnight lending rate next week despite stubbornly high inflation.

The Russian rouble also lost 0.6 percent before a central bank meeting at which it is expected to hold rates at 11 percent despite lower inflation.

“We do see conditions for rate cuts from Q2 2016 on, if the oil price is flat or higher. But this is likely not a proper time for a resumption of the easing cycle,” Dmitry Polevoy, an analyst at ING Bank, said in a note.

The Czech crown weakened slightly against the euro after a Czech central banker said the probability of the bank cutting interest rates to negative was low, but could not be ruled out.

The Mexican central bank meets later and is expected to keep rates unchanged at 3.75 percent after a surprise 50 bps hike last month.

The Brazilian real was slightly firmer against the dollar as mass protests continued against President Dilma Rousseff. Congress has begun proceedings to impeach her.

