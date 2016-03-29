EMERGING MARKETS-Pre-Yellen jitters hit emerging currencies; c.Europe stocks rise

LONDON, March 29 (Reuters) - Emerging European shares mostly rose on Tuesday, tracking gains on Western bourses and shrugging off earlier weakness in Asian markets, though a firmer dollar kept the pressure on currencies.

Hungarian, Turkish and Greek shares firmed around 1 percent

while Polish markets rose half a percent thanks to gains on FTSE’s pan-European index, though the commodity-heavy Moscow and Johannesburg bourses fell .

MSCI’s emerging equity index was flat after last week snapping a three-week long run of gains.

Currencies across emerging markets were broadly weaker however, as the dollar index approached two-week highs ahead of a speech later in the day by U.S. Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen and key jobs data at the end of the week.

“Currencies have been weaker in the last week or so but now it’s more a kind of stabilisation. If you look at dollar/rand it’s at a similar level to where we left it on Thursday - that’s a barometer to see how EM FX is moving,” said HSBC strategist Murat Toprak.

London markets reopened on Tuesday after a four-day weekend.

“The high beta currencies that are sensitive to U.S. rates are not really moving. A 20-point move in dollar/rand is a small thing,” Toprak added.

The rand and lira slipped 0.2 percent to the dollar and most central European currencies were marginally weaker versus the euro.

The Israeli shekel fell 0.3 percent to the lowest since early-December after the central bank held interest rates at 0.10 percent on Monday and put off interest rate hikes until at least early-2017.

Earlier in Asia, Korean shares were the only ones to post significant gains, their 0.6 percent rise contrasting with 1.3 percent losses on Chinese mainland shares and a 0.8 percent fall in Taiwan.

In bond markets, Ukraine’s dollar debt continued to trade with a weak bias as investors waited to see the outcome of political wrangling over a new governing coalition. The restructured bonds are trading between 88 and 93 cents in the dollar, with the 2025 issue at three-week lows.

However, they may receive a lift from parliament’s approval of the resignation of Prosecutor General Viktor Shokhin, an official seen by Ukraine’s Western backers as an obstacle to tackling corruption.

Meanwhile the dollar slipped slighly against the Egyptian pound in non-deliverable forward markets but investors continue to price pound weakening ahead after its fall on Monday to new record lows on the black market.

Central bank governor Tarek Amer said on Saturday that the recent devaluation had attracted foreign inflows of $500 million into treasury bills.

Emerging markets as a whole received inflows of $36.8 billion in March, the highest monthly total in 21 months, the Institute of International Finance said on Tuesday.

Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg

on year

Morgan Stanley Emrg Mkt Indx 814.24 +1.20 +0.15 +2.53

Czech Rep 893.59 +4.66 +0.52 -6.56

Poland 1954.39 +18.20 +0.94 +5.12

Hungary 25763.59 +317.52 +1.25 +7.70

Romania 6736.51 -16.10 -0.24 -3.82

Greece 566.21 +9.17 +1.65 -10.32

Russia 842.83 -8.84 -1.04 +11.33

South Africa 46093.55 -255.46 -0.55 +0.65

Turkey 82121.71 +777.16 +0.96 +14.49

China 2920.55 -37.27 -1.26 -17.48

India 25023.17 +56.77 +0.23 -4.19

Currencies Latest Prev Local Local

close currency currency

% change % change

in 2016

Czech Rep 27.06 27.01 -0.19 -0.24

Poland 4.25 4.25 -0.07 +0.08

Hungary 313.73 313.00 -0.23 +0.29

Romania 4.46 4.46 -0.05 +1.31

Serbia 122.54 122.67 +0.11 -0.87

Russia 68.70 68.73 +0.04 +6.19

Kazakhstan 344.00 340.11 -1.13 -1.02

Ukraine 26.47 26.00 -1.78 -9.51

South Africa 15.49 15.43 -0.36 -0.18

Kenya 101.45 101.40 -0.05 +0.74

Israel 3.83 3.82 -0.21 +1.50

Turkey 2.87 2.87 -0.16 +1.54

China 6.51 6.51 -0.07 -0.27

India 66.53 66.60 +0.11 -0.49

Brazil 3.62 3.63 +0.06 +9.23

Mexico 17.46 17.43 -0.18 -1.67

Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index

Sov‘gn Debt EMBIG 439 3 .02 7 00.55 1