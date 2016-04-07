FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Soothing sounds from FED help EM rally
April 7, 2016 / 9:40 AM / a year ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Soothing sounds from FED help EM rally

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

By Marc Jones
    LONDON, April 7 (Reuters) - Emerging markets rose on
Wednesday as the likelihood of U.S. interest rates staying low
and a third day of gains for oil breathed some fresh life into a
fading 2-1/2-month rally.
    Malaysia's ringgit jumped to a near eight-month
high against the dollar, while MSCI's 23-country EM
stock index climbed 0.4 percent.  
    The market rallied as oil broke back above $40 a barrel and
after the minutes from last month's Federal Reserve meeting
showed the U.S. central bank's members remained wary over the
health of the global economy and the impact of raising rates.
 
    Low U.S. rates tend to benefit emerging markets because
their relatively higher rates make them more attractive to
investors.
    "Unfortunately the world hasn't changed and yes the Fed is
more cautious than it was, and it's easy to understand why,"
said Hermes EM fund manager Gary Greenberg.
    "Our feeling is it would make sense for this (EM) rally to
fade and start again from a more reasonable base ... It was an
ill-conceived rally and I don't think it is sustainable."
    Russian stocks, which have surged more than 40
percent since mid-January, were up a modest 0.5 percent while
Chinese shares, which have risen by 12 percent over
the same period, dropped 1.5 percent.
    China's central bank said the country's foreign exchange
reserves rose in March for the first time since November, to
$3.21 trillion from $3.18 trillion. 
    "Receding fears over a sharp renminbi devaluation, along
with favourable exchange rate movements, has helped end the
recent string of declines in the value of China's FX reserves,"
said Julian Evans-Pritchard, an economist at Capital Economics.
    He added China's central bank should have plenty of
firepower to keep the renminbi broadly stable in trade-weighted
terms this year. 
    There were also hopes that tensions could calm between
Azerbaijan and its Armenia-backed breakaway region of
Nagorno-Karabakh as the two sides called a ceasefire after days
of fighting. 
    Big regional powers Turkey, which backs Azerbaijan, and
Russia, which has a defence alliance with Armenia, continued
their war of words however. 
    South Africa's rand remained the big underperformer
in the currency market meanwhile, falling around 0.5 percent, as
it continued to be buffeted by political and credit rating
worries. 
    Ukraine bonds edged slightly lower after Dutch voters
overwhelmingly rejected a Ukraine-European Union treaty on
closer political and economic ties. The treaty,
which had already been signed by the Dutch government and
approved by all other EU nations as well as Ukraine, took effect
provisionally in January.   

    For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jus35t
    For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/weh36s
    For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jun28s
    For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s
    For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see 
    For TURKISH market report, see 
    For RUSSIAN market report, see )
 Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters            
 Equities                  Latest    Net Chg  % Chg  % Chg      
     
                                                     on year    
       
 Morgan Stanley               
 Emrg Mkt Indx    812.12    +3.09   +0.38   +2.26     
       
 Czech Rep            886.26    +1.87   +0.21   -7.33     
       
 Poland           1918.27    -1.32   -0.07   +3.18     
       
 Hungary           26344.99   +46.88   +0.18  +10.13     
       
 Romania           6738.29   +45.13   +0.67   -3.80     
       
 Greece              551.80    -2.32   -0.42  -12.60     
       
 Russia             866.97    +3.68   +0.43  +14.52     
       
 South Africa   45376.37  +291.95   +0.65   -0.92     
        
 Turkey          81610.00   +98.73   +0.12  +13.78     
       
 China             3009.51   -41.08   -1.35  -14.97     
       
 India           24773.16  -127.47   -0.51   -5.15     
       
            
 Currencies              Latest    Prev    Local    Local       
      
                                   close   currency currency    
       
                                           % change % change    
       
                                                    in 2016     
      
 Czech Rep      27.01     27.02   +0.01    -0.06      
     
 Poland          4.26      4.27   +0.20    +0.01      
     
 Hungary       311.62    311.72   +0.03    +0.97      
     
 Romania         4.47      4.46   -0.02    +1.20      
     
 Serbia        122.55    122.62   +0.06    -0.88      
     
 Russia            67.66     67.73   +0.11    +7.82      
     
 Kazakhstan       341.06    345.46   +1.29    -0.16      
     
 Ukraine           25.79     25.91   +0.47    -7.13      
     
 South Africa      15.14     15.07   -0.45    +2.11      
     
 Kenya            101.35    101.30   -0.05    +0.84      
     
 Israel             3.78      3.79   +0.31    +2.84      
     
 Turkey             2.84      2.84   -0.17    +2.54      
     
 China              6.47      6.48   +0.13    +0.34      
     
 India             66.49     66.51   +0.03    -0.43      
     
 Brazil             3.64      3.64   +0.01    +8.79      
     
 Mexico            17.65     17.65   -0.01    -2.73      
     
            
 Debt                 Index   Strip Spd  Chg   %Rtn   Index     
       
 Sov'gn Debt  EMBIG   439         1    .03  7 05.78 1   
        

 (Reporting by Marc Jones)

