EMERGING MARKETS-Soothing sounds from FED help EM rally

By Marc Jones LONDON, April 7 (Reuters) - Emerging markets rose on Wednesday as the likelihood of U.S. interest rates staying low and a third day of gains for oil breathed some fresh life into a fading 2-1/2-month rally. Malaysia's ringgit jumped to a near eight-month high against the dollar, while MSCI's 23-country EM stock index climbed 0.4 percent. The market rallied as oil broke back above $40 a barrel and after the minutes from last month's Federal Reserve meeting showed the U.S. central bank's members remained wary over the health of the global economy and the impact of raising rates. Low U.S. rates tend to benefit emerging markets because their relatively higher rates make them more attractive to investors. "Unfortunately the world hasn't changed and yes the Fed is more cautious than it was, and it's easy to understand why," said Hermes EM fund manager Gary Greenberg. "Our feeling is it would make sense for this (EM) rally to fade and start again from a more reasonable base ... It was an ill-conceived rally and I don't think it is sustainable." Russian stocks, which have surged more than 40 percent since mid-January, were up a modest 0.5 percent while Chinese shares, which have risen by 12 percent over the same period, dropped 1.5 percent. China's central bank said the country's foreign exchange reserves rose in March for the first time since November, to $3.21 trillion from $3.18 trillion. "Receding fears over a sharp renminbi devaluation, along with favourable exchange rate movements, has helped end the recent string of declines in the value of China's FX reserves," said Julian Evans-Pritchard, an economist at Capital Economics. He added China's central bank should have plenty of firepower to keep the renminbi broadly stable in trade-weighted terms this year. There were also hopes that tensions could calm between Azerbaijan and its Armenia-backed breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh as the two sides called a ceasefire after days of fighting. Big regional powers Turkey, which backs Azerbaijan, and Russia, which has a defence alliance with Armenia, continued their war of words however. South Africa's rand remained the big underperformer in the currency market meanwhile, falling around 0.5 percent, as it continued to be buffeted by political and credit rating worries. Ukraine bonds edged slightly lower after Dutch voters overwhelmingly rejected a Ukraine-European Union treaty on closer political and economic ties. The treaty, which had already been signed by the Dutch government and approved by all other EU nations as well as Ukraine, took effect provisionally in January. For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jus35t For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/weh36s For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jun28s For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see For TURKISH market report, see For RUSSIAN market report, see ) Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg on year Morgan Stanley Emrg Mkt Indx 812.12 +3.09 +0.38 +2.26 Czech Rep 886.26 +1.87 +0.21 -7.33 Poland 1918.27 -1.32 -0.07 +3.18 Hungary 26344.99 +46.88 +0.18 +10.13 Romania 6738.29 +45.13 +0.67 -3.80 Greece 551.80 -2.32 -0.42 -12.60 Russia 866.97 +3.68 +0.43 +14.52 South Africa 45376.37 +291.95 +0.65 -0.92 Turkey 81610.00 +98.73 +0.12 +13.78 China 3009.51 -41.08 -1.35 -14.97 India 24773.16 -127.47 -0.51 -5.15 Currencies Latest Prev Local Local close currency currency % change % change in 2016 Czech Rep 27.01 27.02 +0.01 -0.06 Poland 4.26 4.27 +0.20 +0.01 Hungary 311.62 311.72 +0.03 +0.97 Romania 4.47 4.46 -0.02 +1.20 Serbia 122.55 122.62 +0.06 -0.88 Russia 67.66 67.73 +0.11 +7.82 Kazakhstan 341.06 345.46 +1.29 -0.16 Ukraine 25.79 25.91 +0.47 -7.13 South Africa 15.14 15.07 -0.45 +2.11 Kenya 101.35 101.30 -0.05 +0.84 Israel 3.78 3.79 +0.31 +2.84 Turkey 2.84 2.84 -0.17 +2.54 China 6.47 6.48 +0.13 +0.34 India 66.49 66.51 +0.03 -0.43 Brazil 3.64 3.64 +0.01 +8.79 Mexico 17.65 17.65 -0.01 -2.73 Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 439 1 .03 7 05.78 1 (Reporting by Marc Jones)