EMERGING MARKETS-China stimulus hopes help lift EM stocks, Ukraine bonds up

By Claire Milhench LONDON, April 11 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks hit a one-week high on Monday on hopes of further monetary stimulus in China, while Ukrainian dollar bonds edged up following Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk's departure. Ukraine's restructured dollar-bonds rose as much as 0.88 cents across the curve after Yatseniuk's resignation on Sunday. The hope is that a new government can push through delayed reform bills and secure the next $1.7 billion tranche of International Monetary Fund (IMF) loans, which has been delayed since October. But analysts cautioned that a great deal of uncertainty remained. "It does provide the first sign that the situation is changing, but there is a lot of risk and uncertainty over whether the new government will be pro-reform and whether some of the key people, particularly the finance minister, will stay," said Liza Ermolenko at Capital Economics. Finance Minister Natalie Jaresko has been a key player in the negotiations with the IMF and Western bondholders. Across emerging equity markets, the benchmark MSCI index rose 0.55 percent to one-week highs, helped by gains of 1.66 percent in mainland Chinese shares and 0.35 percent in Hong Kong, with some European bourses following higher. China's consumer prices rose less-than-expected in March and producer prices fell 4.3 percent year-on-year, raising hopes that Beijing could continue its loose monetary policies. Guillaume Tresca, senior EM strategist at Credit Agricole, still expected some easing from China, but said the room to do so was shrinking. "We expect some range trading this week, with a slight bias for more performance from EM assets," he added, pointing out that oil prices had stabilised above $41 a barrel, while fund flows were returning to emerging markets. "Investors are a bit less worried regarding EM," he said. In Europe, Russian dollar-denominated stocks rose around one percent, Polish shares edged up 0.24 percent and Turkish stocks rose almost one percent. The Turkish lira also firmed 0.3 percent against the dollar after the country's current account deficit narrowed to $1.785 billion in February, helped by lower oil prices which reduced the cost of energy imports. South Africa's rand jumped 1.1 percent after last week's choppy trading to hit a one-week high. On Sunday, an African National Congress official said the ruling party was losing supporters' confidence for the way it was dealing with discontent with President Jacob Zuma. The Polish zloty firmed 0.34 percent against the euro , shrugging off remarks from new rate setter Eryk Lon that he may back at least one rate cut if deflation persists. Argentina's 2033 dollar bonds rose 0.69 cents on the day to hover near record highs after Argentina settled with additional holdout creditors for $253 million. This brings the total amount of settled claims to around $8 billion. Argentina will cap its first international bond in 15 years at $15 billion as it begins a bond roadshow this week. Meanwhile, Nigeria is considering selling Chinese Panda bonds to help fund record public spending and revive its economy, which has been hit by a slump in oil prices.