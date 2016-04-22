EMERGING MARKETS-Rally fizzles out for emerging market stocks, currencies

By Karin Strohecker LONDON, April 22 (Reuters) - Emerging stocks shifted into reverse gear on Friday, giving up recent gains while the rouble outperformed, heading for its tenth straight week of gains against the dollar. MSCI's emerging stock index slipped 0.7 percent - its biggest one day fall in more than two weeks - and looked to end the week almost flat. Bourses across Asia and central Europe as well as South Africa and Turkey sagged after the dollar index touched a one-week high and disappointing earnings from U.S. blue chip companies sapped investors' risk appetite. Rising oil prices helped Russia's rouble gain 1 percent to just over 66 to the dollar, putting the currency on track to end the week 0.4 percent stronger. It has risen 18 percent since February 19, tracking broad oil price gains. Oil was headed for its third straight week of gains. "In the event of stable oil prices nothing is stopping the USD/RUB pair from again testing the 65 mark against the dollar, however consolidation in the range 66-67 is more likely," Rosbank analysts said in a note. Yet South Africa's rand and Turkey's lira struggled to gain traction, though both were on track for weekly gains. "There is still some juice for EM currencies in the near term," said Murat Toprak, FX strategist at HSBC, citing the prospect of the Bank of Japan expanding its quantitative easing programme. "We have had some ups and downs, but overall we remain positive for the time being," he added. South African assets were under pressure from ratings review, with both Standard & Poor's and Fitch rating the country's debt one notch above junk and possible downgrades imminent by mid-year as the country struggles to boost growth. The central bank's deputy governor said he was worried about the effect the reviews could have on investor sentiment. Currencies across central and eastern Europe also slipped against the euro, with Poland's zloty drifting 0.2 percent lower to its weakest in 6 weeks, and Hungary's forint almost matching that fall. Serbia's dinar traded unchanged ahead of Sunday's general election with the ruling coalition expected to win four more years in power. Meanwhile, Zambia's government said early on Friday it had agreed targets with the International Monetary Fund, preparing the way for a support programme to kick in towards the end of the year. For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jus35t For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/weh36s For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jun28s For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see For TURKISH market report, see For RUSSIAN market report, see ) Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg on year Morgan Stanley Emrg Mkt Indx 846.64 -7.05 -0.83 +6.61 Czech Rep 914.59 -4.01 -0.44 -4.36 Poland 1932.62 -17.76 -0.91 +3.95 Hungary 26937.07 -72.88 -0.27 +12.61 Romania 6576.86 +28.89 +0.44 -6.10 Greece 600.44 +1.72 +0.29 -4.90 Russia 920.07 -7.16 -0.77 +21.54 South Africa 46520.80 -324.97 -0.69 +1.58 Turkey 85398.06 -272.73 -0.32 +19.06 China 2959.68 +6.79 +0.23 -16.37 India 25795.70 -84.68 -0.33 -1.23 Currencies Latest Prev Local Local close currency currency % change % change in 2016 Czech Rep 26.99 27.02 +0.09 +0.02 Poland 4.33 4.32 -0.26 -1.71 Hungary 310.04 309.52 -0.17 +1.48 Romania 4.47 4.48 +0.10 +1.01 Serbia 122.74 122.82 +0.07 -1.03 Russia 66.35 66.79 +0.66 +9.95 Kazakhstan 334.79 332.96 -0.55 +1.71 Ukraine 25.33 25.35 +0.08 -5.44 South Africa 14.38 14.31 -0.47 +7.55 Kenya 101.10 101.00 -0.10 +1.09 Israel 3.77 3.77 -0.22 +3.02 Turkey 2.83 2.83 -0.01 +2.99 China 6.49 6.48 -0.19 -0.02 India 66.56 66.48 -0.11 -0.54 Brazil 3.53 3.54 +0.15 +12.10 Mexico 17.50 17.46 -0.19 -1.86 Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 404 2 .05 7 18.03 1 (Additional reporting by Claire Milhench)