FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EMERGING MARKETS-Rally fizzles out for emerging market stocks, currencies
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 22, 2016 / 10:05 AM / a year ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Rally fizzles out for emerging market stocks, currencies

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

By Karin Strohecker
    LONDON, April 22 (Reuters) - Emerging stocks shifted into
reverse gear on Friday, giving up recent gains while the rouble
outperformed, heading for its tenth straight week of gains
against the dollar.
    MSCI's emerging stock index slipped 0.7 percent -
its biggest one day fall in more than two weeks - and looked to
end the week almost flat. 
    Bourses across Asia and central Europe as well as South
Africa and Turkey sagged after the dollar index touched a
one-week high and disappointing earnings from U.S. blue chip
companies sapped investors' risk appetite.
    Rising oil prices helped Russia's rouble gain 1
percent to just over 66 to the dollar, putting the currency on
track to end the week 0.4 percent stronger. It has risen 18
percent since February 19, tracking broad oil price gains.
    Oil was headed for its third straight week of gains.
    "In the event of stable oil prices nothing is stopping the
USD/RUB pair from again testing the 65 mark against the dollar,
however consolidation in the range 66-67 is more likely,"
Rosbank analysts said in a note.
    Yet South Africa's rand and Turkey's lira 
struggled to gain traction, though both were on track for weekly
gains. 
    "There is still some juice for EM currencies in the near
term," said Murat Toprak, FX strategist at HSBC, citing the
prospect of the Bank of Japan expanding its quantitative easing
programme. 
    "We have had some ups and downs, but overall we remain
positive for the time being," he added.
    South African assets were under pressure from ratings
review, with both Standard & Poor's and Fitch rating the
country's debt one notch above junk and possible downgrades
imminent by mid-year as the country struggles to boost growth.
    The central bank's deputy governor said he was worried about
the effect the reviews could have on investor sentiment.
 
    Currencies across central and eastern Europe also slipped
against the euro, with Poland's zloty drifting 0.2
percent lower to its weakest in 6 weeks, and Hungary's forint
 almost matching that fall. 
    Serbia's dinar traded unchanged ahead of Sunday's general
election with the ruling coalition expected to win four more
years in power. 
    Meanwhile, Zambia's government said early on Friday it had
agreed targets with the International Monetary Fund, preparing
the way for a support programme to kick in towards the end of
the year. 
    

    For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jus35t
    For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/weh36s
    For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jun28s
    For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s
    For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see 
    For TURKISH market report, see 
    For RUSSIAN market report, see )
    
                
 Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters            
 Equities                  Latest    Net Chg  % Chg  % Chg      
     
                                                     on year    
       
 Morgan Stanley               
 Emrg Mkt Indx    846.64    -7.05   -0.83   +6.61     
       
 Czech Rep            914.59    -4.01   -0.44   -4.36     
       
 Poland           1932.62   -17.76   -0.91   +3.95     
       
 Hungary           26937.07   -72.88   -0.27  +12.61     
       
 Romania           6576.86   +28.89   +0.44   -6.10     
       
 Greece              600.44    +1.72   +0.29   -4.90     
       
 Russia             920.07    -7.16   -0.77  +21.54     
       
 South Africa   46520.80  -324.97   -0.69   +1.58     
        
 Turkey          85398.06  -272.73   -0.32  +19.06     
       
 China             2959.68    +6.79   +0.23  -16.37     
       
 India           25795.70   -84.68   -0.33   -1.23     
       
            
 Currencies              Latest    Prev    Local    Local       
      
                                   close   currency currency    
       
                                           % change % change    
       
                                                    in 2016     
      
 Czech Rep      26.99     27.02   +0.09    +0.02      
     
 Poland          4.33      4.32   -0.26    -1.71      
     
 Hungary       310.04    309.52   -0.17    +1.48      
     
 Romania         4.47      4.48   +0.10    +1.01      
     
 Serbia        122.74    122.82   +0.07    -1.03      
     
 Russia            66.35     66.79   +0.66    +9.95      
     
 Kazakhstan       334.79    332.96   -0.55    +1.71      
     
 Ukraine           25.33     25.35   +0.08    -5.44      
     
 South Africa      14.38     14.31   -0.47    +7.55      
     
 Kenya            101.10    101.00   -0.10    +1.09      
     
 Israel             3.77      3.77   -0.22    +3.02      
     
 Turkey             2.83      2.83   -0.01    +2.99      
     
 China              6.49      6.48   -0.19    -0.02      
     
 India             66.56     66.48   -0.11    -0.54      
     
 Brazil             3.53      3.54   +0.15   +12.10      
     
 Mexico            17.50     17.46   -0.19    -1.86      
     
            
 Debt                 Index   Strip Spd  Chg   %Rtn   Index     
       
 Sov'gn Debt  EMBIG   404         2    .05  7 18.03 1   
        
            


 (Additional reporting by Claire Milhench)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.