EMERGING MARKETS-Turkish lira set for biggest weekly fall in over a year

LONDON, May 6 (Reuters) - Turkey’s lira headed on Friday for its biggest weekly fall versus the dollar in over a year, sharply underperforming other emerging assets, as chances of fresh elections raised fears for its credit ratings and economy.

Heightened uncertainty around Turkey, caused by the exit of its moderate prime minister, comes amidst a weaker emerging markets backdrop, with MSCI’s emerging equity index falling for the sixth straight session.

The index, down 0.8 percent on the day, is on course to end the week down over 4 percent, its worst performance since early January due to fresh fears that central banks are powerless to lift global economic growth.

Turkey has experienced a turbulent week in which Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu stepped down, bowing to President Tayyip Erdogan’s drive to create an executive presidency and raising expectations that S&P will cut Turkey’s rating at least one notch deeper into junk later on Friday.

“The lira was always vulnerable to domestic or external shocks,” said Claire Dissaux, managing director for global economics and strategy at Millenium Global Investments.

“What matters to investors is economic policy. We had a market-friendly cabinet and a market-friendly new central bank governor and if that changes this could be another story for the Turkish lira, not just short-term volatility,” she said.

The Turkish lira slipped 0.2 percent and is set to end the week around 4.3 percent weaker against the dollar.

Istanbul stocks fell 0.9 percent, on course for their biggest weekly drop since June 2013, with losses of over 8 percent. Local 10-year bond yields remain at one-month highs.

Turkish five-year credit default swaps (CDS) were at 269 basis points (bps), hovering near a two-month high touched on Thursday having added around 30 basis points over the week, according to data from Markit.

Standard & Poor’s is thought likely to cut Turkey’s rating at least one notch later on Friday. However, fears are of future downgrades from Moody’s and Fitch, which rate Turkey investment grade.

JPMorgan, which runs the most widely used emerging debt indexes, advised cutting Turkish debt exposure citing the possibility of junk ratings from either of those two, which would cause significant investment outflows.

Earlier, Chinese mainland shares dropped over 2.6 percent, their biggest one-day fall in more than two months.

Hong Kong was also down 1.7 percent, Russian dollar-denominated stocks slipped 1.3 percent and South African stocks lost 0.7 percent.

The losses were partly attributed to weak commodity markets, with copper set for its largest weekly loss since early 2015, and a plunge in steel and ore prices.

Oil prices have also lost almost 7 percent this week, and are now back below $45 a barrel.

Commodity exporters’ currencies came under most pressure, with the Russian rouble and Kazakh tenge losing 0.5 percent and the South African rand down 0.3 percent.

Kazakhstan’s central bank cut its main policy rate to 15 percent from 17 percent on Thursday, citing easing pressure on the tenge and lower inflation risks.

The Polish zloty was the weakest performer amongst the Central and Eastern European currencies, slipping 0.5 percent against the euro ahead of a rate-setting meeting at which the central bank is expected to keep rates at 1.5 percent.

Investors are also awaiting the outcome of Moody’s Poland rating review on May 13. The country’s rating was cut in January by S&P which said the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party had weakened the independence of key institutions.

“With the political backdrop failing to improve since the S&P downgrade, our team still see material risk of a negative revision by Moody‘s,” analysts at ING said, predictng the zloty to slip towards 4.50 per euro before the review.

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jus35t

For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/weh36s

For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jun28s

For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see

For RUSSIAN market report, see )

Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg

on year

Morgan Stanley Emrg Mkt Indx 803.54 -5.92 -0.73 +1.18

Czech Rep 879.72 -7.11 -0.80 -8.01

Poland 1837.28 -0.43 -0.02 -1.18

Hungary 26203.25 -36.89 -0.14 +9.54

Romania 6477.33 +2.99 +0.05 -7.52

Greece 602.61 +1.13 +0.19 -4.55

Russia 904.71 -11.82 -1.29 +19.51

South Africa 45274.32 -349.16 -0.77 -1.14

Turkey 77990.69 -708.15 -0.90 +8.73

China 2913.41 -84.43 -2.82 -17.68

India 25215.06 -47.15 -0.19 -3.46

Currencies Latest Prev Local Local

close currency currency

% change % change

in 2016

Czech Rep 27.02 27.02 -0.01 -0.09

Poland 4.42 4.40 -0.47 -3.73

Hungary 312.74 312.32 -0.13 +0.61

Romania 4.50 4.50 +0.02 +0.41

Serbia 122.85 122.82 -0.02 -1.12

Russia 66.10 65.88 -0.34 +10.36

Kazakhstan 334.77 332.16 -0.78 +1.71

Ukraine 25.13 25.13 -0.00 -4.69

South Africa 14.98 14.95 -0.19 +3.21

Kenya 100.20 100.50 +0.30 +2.00

Israel 3.78 3.79 +0.19 +2.86

Turkey 2.92 2.92 -0.06 -0.26

China 6.50 6.50 +0.08 -0.09

India 66.55 66.55 -0.00 -0.53

Brazil 3.53 3.53 +0.00 +12.03

Mexico 17.94 17.89 -0.27 -4.30

Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index

Sov‘gn Debt EMBIG 426 0 .02 7 15.82 1