EMERGING MARKETS-Turkish assets recoup some losses amid emerging markets gloom

LONDON, May 9 (Reuters) - Turkish stocks on Monday bounced 1 percent off eight-week lows plumbed last week and the lira steadied, but broader emerging assets remained under pressure from an increasingly gloomy global economic outlook.

A host of negatives is preying on Turkish markets, not least the departure last week of Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu, who is perceived as a moderate, after a tiff with President Tayyip Erdogan. That drove Turkish equities and the currency down 8 percent and 4.5 percent respectively last week .

Among other factors weighing on sentiment in Turkey is the country’s bombing of Kurdish militant targets in Iraq, the jailing of two prominent opposition journalists and the stalling of progress on a deal with the European Union that would have been advantageous for Ankara.

Tourism receipts are also falling steeply.

However, Istanbul stocks rallied after last week’s losses while the lira firmed 0.15 percent and credit default swaps eased from eight-week highs.

In some good news for Turkey, data showed March industrial production rose 2.9 percent year-on-year.

“It’s always a very volatile market and you tend to get the big adjustments very quickly when there’s a shock like a political event,” William Jackson at Capital Economics said.

He predicted the lira would weaken further, given Turkey’s current account gap of 4 percent of gross domestic product and high levels of external corporate debt.

Analysts at JPMorgan agreed, adding that recent political developments required a higher risk premium on the lira. They estimated that Turkish equities and bonds had attracted $1.8 billion and $2.3 billion respectively over the past three months and said these holdings were at risk of being unwound.

“We expect the political uncertainty to weigh on bond and equity inflows into Turkey ... Additionally, existing holdings of fixed income and equities are likely now to be at least partially FX hedged,” they told clients.

“We also see rising risks to the current account position as the summer months will reveal the hit to tourism revenues.”

Broader emerging assets traded with a weak bias, with MSCI’s emerging equity index hovering just off six-week lows while the abandonment of a June rate hike in the United States pushed the dollar index to one-week highs, weighing on emerging currencies.

Last week’s lacklustre U.S. jobs report and worse-than-expected Chinese trade data have only served to deepen worries about the outlook for the world’s biggest economies. The developing world too mostly continues to post sluggish growth and poor corporate earnings.

Mainland Chinese stocks fell to eight-week lows, with the Shenzen index falling 2.1 percent and adding to Friday’s 3 percent slump and Shanghai falling 2.8 percent after the poor trade data.

Jackson said the emerging markets recovery since February had been driven by reduced fears of a hard landing in China and by higher commodity prices.

“The Chinese export data was a bit weaker so it doesn’t suggest the economy has taken off immediately ... So perhaps the tailwinds that brought EM equities and currencies up over the past month or two are not providing a further push-up,” he said.

However there were some bright spots. Indian shares jumped more than 1 percent for their best gain in more than two weeks, boosted by a string of positive corporate results. Gains were led by bank HDFC which rose 2.6 percent after posting a 40 percent surge in profit last week.

Another lender, Yes Bank, rose 3.2 percent.

Hungarian stocks rose 1.2 percent due to a 2 percent surge in bank OTP, a 1.8 percent rise in drugmaker Richter and 1.2 percent gains in oil group MOL, which posted better-than-expected first quarter results.

Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg

on year

Morgan Stanley Emrg Mkt Indx 806.01 +0.67 +0.08 +1.49

Czech Rep 877.68 +9.89 +1.14 -8.22

Poland 1855.71 +3.00 +0.16 -0.19

Hungary 26553.87 +425.03 +1.63 +11.01

Romania 6471.56 +28.63 +0.44 -7.61

Greece 611.48 +5.87 +0.97 -3.15

Russia 912.02 -4.51 -0.49 +20.47

South Africa 45544.28 +442.41 +0.98 -0.55

Turkey 79260.27 +892.22 +1.14 +10.50

China 2832.91 -80.34 -2.76 -19.96

India 25678.42 +449.92 +1.78 -1.68

Currencies Latest Prev Local Local

close currency currency

% change % change

in 2016

Czech Rep 27.01 27.02 +0.04 -0.04

Poland 4.41 4.43 +0.45 -3.45

Hungary 314.61 314.10 -0.16 +0.01

Romania 4.49 4.49 +0.04 +0.70

Serbia 122.68 122.85 +0.14 -0.99

Russia 65.53 65.85 +0.49 +11.32

Kazakhstan 333.85 334.67 +0.25 +1.99

Ukraine 25.17 25.17 +0.00 -4.84

South Africa 14.90 14.87 -0.24 +3.74

Kenya 100.30 100.30 +0.00 +1.89

Israel 3.78 3.79 +0.23 +2.94

Turkey 2.92 2.93 +0.12 -0.21

China 6.51 6.50 -0.13 -0.21

India 66.43 66.59 +0.24 -0.35

Brazil 3.50 3.50 +0.16 +13.28

Mexico 17.85 17.87 +0.10 -3.83

Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index

Sov‘gn Debt EMBIG 421 -2 .02 7 16.38 1

All data taken from Reuters at #N/A *The record could not be found GMT. Currency percent change calculated from the daily U.S.

close at 2130 GMT.