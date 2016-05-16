EMERGING MARKETS-Polish assets jump on rating relief; emerging stocks flat

LONDON, May 16 (Reuters) - The zloty leapt almost 1 percent against the euro on Monday and Warsaw shares rallied 2 percent after Poland avoided a ratings downgrade by Moody‘s, whilst broader emerging stocks edged up from one-month lows.

The zloty had been languishing near 2-1/2 month lows on fears that Moody’s would follow Standard and Poor’s in cutting Poland’s credit rating but the agency confirmed the rating, though it cut the outlook on it to negative.

It rose to two-week highs around 4.37 per euro while Polish local debt prices rallied across the curve, with five-year yields hitting five-week lows

“It’s a relief rally,” said Luis Costa, head of CEEMEA debt and FX strategy at Citi. “Again we are seeing rating agencies showing a big distortion in how they see credit risk.”

He reckons the rebound in the zloty could go a bit further to around 4.3 per euro because of a build-up in short zloty positions ahead of the ratings review.

Ratings fears weighed on South African markets however, with the rand losing 0.6 percent against the dollar to touch new two-month lows, after slipping almost 2.5 percent on Friday.

A Standard & Poor’s executive had expressed concerns about South Africa’s dismal growth and reliance on capital flows, whilst the deputy central bank governor said the economy was “flat on its back”.

On Monday the central bank warned that a ratings downgrade would hit the currency hard. S&P rates the country’s debt just one level above sub-investment grade, with a negative outlook and a review coming up in June.

Emerging equities overall hovered just off one-month lows hit earlier in the session after Chinese data on the weekend showed investment, factory and retail sales all expanded more slowly than expected in April.

However, Chinese mainland shares and Hong Kong stocks rose around 0.8 percent, after the securities regulator denied reports it was cracking down on fundraising and M&A in certain sectors.

In emerging Europe, Russian dollar-denominated shares jumped 1.3 percent after oil prices rose almost 2 percent to over $48 a barrel. The rouble also rose 0.9 percent against the dollar.

Nigeria’s naira slipped to its weakest level in months against the dollar in the non-deliverable forward (NDF) market as expectations mounted of an imminent currency devaluation.

“The pressure is definitely there. There are hints that the top of the government is thinking seriously about letting the dollar naira revise higher,” said Citi’s Costa.

“Essentially there is a balance of payments crisis here and unless oil goes to $80 a barrel it will be difficult to avoid (a change in the currency regime).”

However, the central bank has denied reports of devaluation plan in exchange for IMF funds to help offset a slump in oil revenues. The IMF said no request for funds had been made. Unions have called for a strike unless the government reverses a plan to increase petrol prices.

The Turkish lira was slightly firmer against the dollar after the finance minister said the government would maintain fiscal discipline following a budget surplus of 5.4 billion lira in the first four months of the year.

Investors are awaiting the naming of a new central bank governor in Brazil.

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jus35t

For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/weh36s

For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jun28s

For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see

For RUSSIAN market report, see )

Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg

on year

Morgan Stanley Emrg Mkt Indx 797.12 +1.05 +0.13 +0.38

Czech Rep 875.03 +1.16 +0.13 -8.50

Poland 1850.53 +35.15 +1.94 -0.46

Hungary 26556.35 -294.18 -1.10 +11.02

Romania 6468.64 +5.67 +0.09 -7.65

Greece 624.02 +1.31 +0.21 -1.16

Russia 934.27 +12.39 +1.34 +23.41

South Africa 45898.17 +495.02 +1.09 +0.22

Turkey 77882.06 +73.63 +0.09 +8.58

China 2850.93 +23.83 +0.84 -19.45

India 25484.80 -4.77 -0.02 -2.42

Currencies Latest Prev Local Local

close currency currency

% change % change

in 2016

Czech Rep 27.01 27.02 +0.05 -0.04

Poland 4.37 4.41 +0.91 -2.61

Hungary 315.15 315.03 -0.04 -0.16

Romania 4.48 4.49 +0.23 +0.81

Serbia 122.55 122.57 +0.02 -0.88

Russia 64.92 65.53 +0.93 +12.37

Kazakhstan 326.95 328.89 +0.59 +4.14

Ukraine 25.37 25.45 +0.32 -5.59

South Africa 15.46 15.39 -0.45 +0.01

Kenya 100.60 100.60 -0.00 +1.59

Israel 3.79 3.78 -0.20 +2.64

Turkey 2.97 2.97 +0.06 -1.70

China 6.52 6.53 +0.10 -0.46

India 66.79 66.85 +0.08 -0.89

Brazil 3.53 3.53 +0.10 +12.19

Mexico 18.13 18.16 +0.16 -5.29

Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index

Sov‘gn Debt EMBIG 416 -1 .01 7 22.34 1