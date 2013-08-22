COMMENT-Emerging markets enter new era

LONDON, Aug 22 (IFR) - The golden period for emerging markets is over. That’s not to say these economies are about to enter the doldrums, but the days of rapid growth for many have past.

Three things have sustained the emerging markets story over recent years: accommodative monetary policy in the US, China’s growth, and strong commodity prices.

All three are now less supportive. China’s slowdown from its dazzling double-digit acceleration has been clear for a while as the country tries to rebalance its growth model.

This has had a big impact on commodity prices with oil, gold and steel all suffering, though at least the oil price is back above USD100 a barrel again. Still, the growth shock to developing economies dependent on natural resources has been inevitable.

If worsening fundamentals were not bad enough, the technical backdrop is also becoming more turbulent. With investors anticipating the US Federal Reserve will cut the amount of bonds it buys each month sooner rather than later, the yield on the all-important 10-year Treasury has spiked to nearly 2.9%. At the beginning of May it was trading at 1.62%.

Those countries with some mix of limited FX reserves, big deficits and sizeable financing requirements are faring worst. India, for example, has been in the spotlight, with the rupee sinking to new lows against the dollar despite a series of measures by the central bank to stem the tide.

But though India might be more vulnerable than most, it is not alone. Indonesia, South Africa, Ukraine, Turkey and Brazil are all feeing the heat, while even less exposed countries have been caught in the sell-off.

Investors are evaluating their allocations to emerging markets assets. Since May, EM-dedicated funds have seen outflows of 2.9% of assets under management for equity, 9.4% for hard currency bonds, and 4.9% for local currency bonds, according to EPFR data.

Correspondingly, performance has been woeful this year, with every emerging markets asset class apart from short-term rates in negative territory. Equities are faring worst, down 9.2%, with external debt off 7.5%.

Fears of a big systemic crisis are overdone, however. Countries with more robust balance sheets and a well capitalized banking industry should see asset prices bounce back once there is more certainty about the Fed’s intentions.

Even so, many have serious problems to overcome. One likely consequence is more instances of over-leveraged borrowers facing default fears, such as Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista’s OGX. Batista is fighting to save his business empire after missed production forecasts, a collapsing share price and sizeable debt repayments.

Once the poster child of Brazil’s economic boom, Batista launched his X brand of commodity and infrastructure companies to much fanfare. Now, though, his plight is symbolic of the wider malaise afflicting many emerging markets. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Julian Baker)