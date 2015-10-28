EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks slip for third day, Russian rouble rebounds

LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Emerging market equities slipped for a third straight day on Wednesday, with investors cautious before the U.S. Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision, while the Russian rouble rebounded after falling almost 4 percent on Tuesday.

The benchmark emerging equity index was down 0.5 percent, dragged lower by weak Asian stock markets. Chinese mainland shares retreated almost 2 percent and other bourses in Hong Kong and Jakarta sold off by 0.8 percent and 1.4 percent respectively.

Investors have been taking risk off the table before Wednesday’s Fed rate decision. While the consensus is for no change after a run of weaker-than-expected U.S. data, this is unlikely to lift emerging market assets given the poor fundamentals in most of these economies.

“It’s not very surprising to see this risk-off action,” said Murat Toprak, FX strategist at HSBC. “If they don’t hike because the U.S. economy is weak, how can this be positive for the global economy and emerging markets? That explains the fragile market sentiment.”

Emerging stocks have been seeking fresh impetus after an early October rally petered out mid-month.

Investors pumped a net $13.9 billion into emerging markets in October, the first monthly inflows since June, on expectations that the Fed is likely to delay raising rates until next year.

Data from the Institute of International Finance showed that an estimated $6.2 billion went into equities and $7.7 billion into bonds. But it was unclear whether this could be sustained given the poor economic backdrop.

In currencies, the Russian rouble rallied 1.35 percent against the dollar after falling almost 4 percent on Tuesday. That sell-off was attributed to weak oil prices. Brent crude futures are down over 11 percent since Oct. 9, but rose about 40 cents on Wednesday to around $47.20 a barrel.

The Turkish lira firmed 0.5 percent against the dollar as Turkey’s central bank raised its inflation forecasts and reiterated it would keep monetary policy tight for as long as necessary.

Turkey will go to the polls again this weekend, but another hung parliament is considered the most likely outcome.

The South African rand also firmed 0.5 percent against the dollar, although its central bank warned the South African economy remained at risk from a Fed rate rise due to its rising levels of external debt.

The rand has fallen almost 15 percent against the dollar in 2015, tumbling to an all-time low in August.

Poland’s zloty remained under pressure, down 0.11 percent against the euro, as the market continued to fret about the policy implications of the eurosceptic Law and Justice party’s weekend election victory.

