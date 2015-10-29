EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks slide to three-week low as Fed hints at December rate rise

LONDON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Emerging market equities slid to three-week lows on Thursday and currencies weakened after the U.S. Federal Reserve left the door open for a rate rise in December.

MSCI’s emerging equity index retreated 1.4 percent to its lowest level since Oct. 8 after the Fed left interest rates unchanged at its October meeting but failed to repeat earlier warnings about the impact of slower global growth on the U.S. economy.

Speculation that a rate increase might be back on the cards drove up the dollar and U.S. bond yields, re-igniting fears over capital outflows from emerging markets.

“There is some influence from the stronger dollar on all EM currencies today,” said Tatiana Orlova, a senior economist for Russia, CIS and Israel at RBS. “From now on, markets will be closely watching the wording of Fed (officials), which will just add to volatility for emerging markets over the next couple of months.”

Asian shares sold off, with Hong Kong down 0.6 percent and Jakarta down almost 3 percent to a two-week low, its third straight day of losses. Russian stocks slipped almost 2 percent and South African equities were down almost 1 percent.

The South African rand slipped 0.2 percent against the dollar and the Russian rouble lost 0.8 percent.

South Africa’s deputy central bank governor said its vulnerability to U.S. tightening was aggravated by its dependence on external financing to deal with a current account deficit.

The rouble has also been hammered by falls in crude futures prices this week, as the market struggles to absorb excess supply. Orlova said Friday’s Russian central bank meeting was exacerbating volatility.

Investors are almost evenly split over the possibility of further easing. The need for economic stimulus is clashing with 15 percent-plus inflation levels.

Fiscal policy has already been tightened, with planned wage freezes in the public sector next year, leading Orlova to predict a cut: “With fiscal policy this tight, some loosening in monetary policy is needed.”

Thursday is also the deadline for Russia to decide whether it will participate in Ukraine’s debt swap deal. Finance Minister Anton Siluanov reiterated on Wednesday that the Kremlin rejected the restructuring.

The Polish zloty edged up 0.3 percent against the euro after central bank head Marek Belka said the bank’s foreign currency reserves of over $100 billion could be used to defend the zloty in the event of a speculative attack.

The zloty had sold off earlier in the week after weekend elections delivered a victory to the euro-sceptic Law and Justice party.

Later in the day, Mexico is expected to keep interest rates unchanged at record lows.

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/jus35t

For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/weh36s

For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/jun28s

For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see

For RUSSIAN market report, see ) (Additional reporting by Sujata Rao, Larry King)