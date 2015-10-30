EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks head for best month since April, Turkey, China in focus

LONDON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Emerging market equities edged up 0.3 percent on Friday and were on track to post gains of more than 7 percent for October, their best month since April, following a turbulent summer.

The Federal Reserve’s suggestion this week that it could still raise U.S. interest rates this year has put the brakes on the rally however, with MSCI’s benchmark EM index heading for a weekly loss of just over 2.3 percent.

Turkish stocks fell for a fifth straight day as attention focused on elections there on Sunday, although a weaker dollar gave the lira its first rise in four days.

Having lost its majority in inconclusive first elections in June, the latest polls show support for the ruling AK Party increasing again.

The stakes are high. Turkey has been wracked with violence in recent months. A 30-year-old conflict with Kurdish militants was reignited in July, and Islamic State is blamed for a bomb attack in the capital that killed 102 people this month.

Most Asian emerging currencies rose overnight and were set to post monthly gains though the prospect of another run of U.S. rate hike speculation has clipped their momentum too.

China’s yuan was the real standout. It saw its biggest daily rise in 10 years as the ruling Communist Party reaffirmed it wanted medium to high growth from its next five-year economic plan and ended its long-held one child per family policy.

Chinese stocks cheered the news too as they consolidated a leap of more than 10 percent this month. Shares of baby formula makers such as Mead Johnson Nutrition and Danone climbed on the baby policy change.

In European trading, shares of Hungary’s biggest bank, OTP , plunged more than 5 percent dragging Budapest’s main stock index down 1.5 percent, after the state sold its 5 percent stake in the bank on Thursday at a lower price than expected.

It capped a major monthly underperformance from central and eastern European bourses which have seen less than half the gains of MSCI’s benchmark EM index.

A reminder of the recent market jitters was a 9 percent fall in the shares of Polish coal miner Bogdanka, one of the few companies in the region vulnerable to a decline in commodities prices.

But the zloty gained 0.2 percent against the euro to 4.267 by 1050 GMT, rising further from earlier nine-month lows near 4.3.

New government PiS lawmaker Henryk Kowalczyk repeated in an interview with the newspaper Rzeczpospolita that the central bank, whose rate- setting council will be revamped early next year, had room to cut its record low interest rates by 25 or 50 basis points.

Russia’s rouble, which has dropped almost 3 percent this week, rose over 0.6 percent to 64.1 to the dollar as the Russian central bank left its main interest rate at 11 percent on Friday.

It emphasised the current inflation risks above worries about a stagnant economy, and helped dollar-traded Russian stocks claw back 0.4 percent of the 3.5 percent they have shed this week.

A majority of analysts polled by Reuters had expected the bank to hold rates, although a significant minority believed the bank would make a half-point cut.

Explaining its decision, the central bank said in an accompanying statement that it was “in recognition of persistent substantial inflation risks”.

Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg

on year

Morgan Stanley Emrg Mkt Indx 848.30 +2.16 +0.26 -11.29

Czech Rep 980.55 +1.08 +0.11 +3.57

Poland 2052.38 -6.96 -0.34 -11.38

Hungary 21589.71 -356.29 -1.62 +29.79

Romania 7209.11 +55.12 +0.77 +1.78

Greece 706.10 -9.67 -1.35 -14.53

Russia 843.22 +3.65 +0.43 +6.64

South Africa 48223.36 +282.35 +0.59 +9.67

Turkey 78033.98 -502.31 -0.64 -8.97

China 3382.92 -4.39 -0.13 +4.58

India 26656.83 -181.31 -0.68 -3.06

Currencies Latest Prev Local Local

close currency currency

% change % change

in 2015

Czech Rep 27.09 27.08 -0.03 +2.07

Poland 4.26 4.28 +0.37 +0.54

Hungary 309.67 309.95 +0.09 +2.20

Romania 4.43 4.44 +0.12 +1.12

Serbia 120.35 120.49 +0.12 +0.83

Russia 64.13 64.27 +0.22 -9.48

Kazakhstan 280.00 279.25 -0.27 -34.73

Ukraine 22.90 23.20 +1.29 -31.14

South Africa 13.78 13.89 +0.80 -16.07

Kenya 101.95 101.75 -0.20 -11.38

Israel 3.86 3.87 +0.34 +0.88

Turkey 2.91 2.94 +0.80 -19.90

China 6.32 6.36 +0.59 -1.79

India 65.29 65.44 +0.24 -3.45

Brazil 3.84 3.85 +0.28 -30.78

Mexico 16.55 16.63 +0.50 -10.90

Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index

Sov‘gn Debt EMBIG 421 0 .02 6 82.03 1

All data taken from Reuters at #N/A *The record could not be found GMT. Currency percent change calculated from the daily U.S. close at 2130 GMT.

For RUSSIAN market report, see ) (Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Angus MacSwan)